Devon Cricket Club to host match after devastating fire





BBC Pete Randerson, former club captain, said the club played a match against Exmouth Members of a Devon cricket club, 'devastated' by a fire that destroyed their clubhouse, have gathered to play a match on the field. Firefighters were called up to Heathcoat Cricket Club's A firefighter who responded to a wooden pavilion near Tiverton at 05:22 (BST) on Friday found the building fully engulfed in flames. Members of the club said the building, in the grounds of the National Trust's Knightshayes Court, had been completely destroyed. But the club overcame their 'heartbreak' and played a match against Exmouth on Saturday, preparing for the match in their own cars rather than in the changing rooms they normally had in the clubhouse. Former captain Pete Randerson said: “I don't think you can put into words how great the loss is to the community. “Thousands of people visit the cricket club every summer.” Mr Randerson said the fire was “an absolutely massive loss” to club members who had volunteered “hours and hours of their time” to build it. According to the fire brigade, the cause of the fire is not yet known and the investigation is continuing. The fire forced staff to temporarily close parts of the Knightshayes estate to visitors. The clubhouse was built in 2013 using timber from trees on the National Trust property that had been blown down during a storm the previous year. Mr Randerson said the fire was “a huge loss” to the many members of the club who had volunteered “hours and hours of their time” to build it. Chris Zouter The clubhouse was built in 2013 using wood from trees that had been blown over during a storm On Friday, Chris Salter, one of the club's captains, said he was “devastated” by what had happened. “I woke up at 6:30 a.m. to the news,” he said. “I haven't seen it. I'm not sure I want to see it. “It's really a meeting place for all of us. If I go there now, I don't think I'm ready for it.” The cause of the fire is not yet known and the investigation is ongoing Matt Theedom, Chief Executive of the Devon Cricket Foundation, said: “Our sincere condolences go out to everyone involved with Heathcoat Cricket Club. “It is heartbreaking to see that I have supported the club and witnessed the hard work, blood, sweat and tears that have gone into building the clubhouse. “I have no doubt that the Devon cricket community will come together to support Heathcoat and its members during this difficult time.” Heathcoat Cricket Club is one of the largest cricket clubs in Devon, following a merger with Sampford Peverell and Tiverton Cricket Club last year.

