Well… there's been a slight change in plans for the UNC football program
Minnesota has started a chess match and the UNC football program has decided to match it.
With P.J. Fleck and the Gophers not releasing an official depth chart until the season opener on August 29, neither will Mack Brown and the Tar Heels.
Yes, this means we won't know who the starting quarterback for the UNC football program will be until the game.
Brown has essentially stated this offseason that he’s not “one of those” people who makes you wait for the game to start. Minnesota, however, has apparently made the Hall of Fame coach change his style a bit heading into the 2024 season.
Previously, the idea was that the UNC football program would reveal its starting quarterback approximately 7-10 days before the season opener. Now, we may not know until shortly before the game, because until then, it’s the best-kept secret in Chapel Hill.
Of course, we all understand the strategy behind it. Why give Minnesota extra time to gameplan for a specific quarterback when you can force them to prepare for at least two (or three) different options.
However, we're all curious to see who wins the starting quarterback position, so we could blame PJ Fleck and Minnesota for starting this chess match ahead of the season opener in just over a week.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
