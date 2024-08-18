Life lessons, portages and sports mingle at annual sled hockey combine held in Ely

Sled hockey players honed their skills, stepped out of their comfort zones and even ventured into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness during a recent visit to the Ely area.

The annual Boundary Waters Sled Hockey Combine drew approximately 30 participants, ranging in age from 9 to 25, for a week-long adventure at Veterans on the Lake Resort.

The trip also included some hockey, first in Superior before the athletes arrived here and later at the Iron Trail Event Center in Virginia. But the combine, which wrapped up on August 9, also included seminars, mentoring, fitness training, a bit of hockey history and a 15-mile canoe trip to the BWCAW.

You see the hesitation, but lo and behold, one of the players grabs one side of the canoe and pulls himself in, and they do it, said Tony Lang, co-director of the combine.

Since 2017, the sledge hockey combine has been held annually in Ely. Sledge hockey is a form of hockey that is open to participants with permanent mobility problems.

According to Lang, the following situations are common: people born with a spinal cord injury, people who have undergone an amputation, people affected by cerebral palsy and war veterans.

Coaches and participants from the U.S. sled hockey team were among the leaders of the combine, and the group was also coached by Josh Middleton of the Minnesota Wilds.

While the focus is on hockey, we teach other life skills, Lang said. We create an environment to mentor, to teach independence, to teach leadership and real teamwork — to really function as a team. We teach hockey, but also that there’s so much more. We try to expose our participants to things that they can use throughout their lives.

Among the front-runners were Josh Pauls, captain of the U.S. sled hockey team, and Ralph De-Quebec, a veteran who lost both legs above the knee in a bomb explosion in Afghanistan.

He won a gold medal in sledge hockey at the 2018 Paralympic Games. Ralph talked about how that affects preparing for hockey and life in general, according to Lang.

Chris Douglas is head coach and leads the hockey training program, which included two days on the ice in Virginia.

The combine participants also spent two afternoons at Elys Functional Fitness.

“We were with (Functional Fitness owner) Michelle Moore, and she's been an integral part of what we do from the beginning,” Lang said. “Her focus is on training off the ice and includes things like yoga and meditation. You really have to take care of your body and mind. Michelle is an incredible part of camp — the way she approaches things and the way she invests in our kids and our participants.

Combine participants came from Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Iowa, New Mexico and Canada.

The physical training was supplemented with seminars on nutrition, goal setting and dealing with the challenges faced by people with disabilities.

We talked about where you want to be in a year and how you get there, Lang said.

Elys’ proximity to the wilderness was also a key part of the week. Participants took part in a fishing contest coordinated by Veterans on the Lake, followed by a canoe trip, which included crossing Fall Lake to Newton Lake BWCA.

Local entrepreneur David Hicks played a vital role in coordinating the canoe trip.

He leads the whole group to the Boundary Waters and it’s really something to see, especially for the people who haven’t been here before or the younger competitors, Lang said. We have these national players who have performed at the highest level and you have the motivation.

At the end of the week, participants visited the US Hockey Hall of Fame in Eveleth, where they met the legendary John Mayasich, an Eveleth native and one of the icons of American hockey.

He talks to those kids like a grandfather talks to his grandchildren, said co-director Dan Lilya. He sat there and talked to them and told them about his history in hockey and how hockey changed his life and the positive impact it has on relationships.

Participants pay an entry fee to attend the combine, but a large portion of the cost is covered by the Hendrickson Foundation, a Twin Cities organization that raises money for hockey for people with disabilities.

The combine impressed at Ely, with Lang joking that there might be a gold medal on display at the Winton Roadhouse.

The combine harvester is also receiving assistance from local businesses including Zups Food Market and Brittons.

Jimmy (Zupancich) helps us open camp every year with a barbecue and they provide all the supplies for that, Lilya said. And Bonnie (Jacobson) from Brittons has been providing breakfast and dinner the rest of the week. They've been there from the beginning.

Plans are already being made for the 2025 event.

We have a saying that says, the only combine that's going to be better is the next one, Lang said.

Zayden Inselman pushes Nash Walicke as the Boundary Waters Sled Hockey Combine was on the portage from Fall Lake to Newton Lake on August 8. CAST Outdoors secured permits for the group to enter the BWCA. Photos by Chris Ellerbroek.

At the Newton Lake BWCA portage was this group, consisting of Wyatt Willand, Maci Mauch and Gia OGreske.

Josh Pauls, captain of the U.S. national sled team, was part of the team at the Boundary Waters Sled Hockey Combine at Veterans on the Lake.

Danny Hendrickson talks with Minnesota Wild player Jake Middleton at Veterans on the Lake.