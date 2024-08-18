Australia vs India Tests, Pat Cummins will not bowl for next eight weeks, video

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins will not pick up a cricket ball for the next eight weeks as he continues to train his body in preparation for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India this summer.

The 31-year-old, who recently returned from the United States after making his first appearance in Major League Cricket, has not been selected for next month's white-ball tour of the UK as Cricket Australia manages its workload in preparation for another busy home summer.

Now that Cummins has had his first proper pre-season in years, he has turned his attention to strength training as he prepares his body for the highly anticipated five-Test series against India, which kicks off in late November.

If all goes to plan, the Welshman from New South Wales will be less prone to injury this summer, able to bowl for longer periods and maintain a pace of over 140km/h.

“I'm really sore today after a week of training,” Cummins told Fox Cricket.

Hamstrings and even ankles get stronger as you bowl for months, but during the season you can't really manage them well.

I go to the gym a lot, run and do a lot of rehabilitation exercises, but that is just not possible in the middle of the season.

Australia's Pat Cummins dismisses West Indians' Kirk McKenzie. Photo by Pat Hoelscher / AFP Source: AFP

The past 12 months have been a hectic one for Cummins after breaking his wrist at the end of England’s Ashes campaign. He has played in an ODI series against India, the subcontinent’s victorious World Cup, three Test matches against Pakistan, two Test matches against the West Indies, a T20 tour of New Zealand, two Test matches against the Black Caps, the Indian Premier League, the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the MLC tournament.

CA saw the upcoming tour of Scotland and England as a rare opportunity for Cummins to refresh and re-energise himself for a successful home summer.

“When you come back after a break and you feel a bit fresher, you never regret it,” Cummins continues.

I've actually been bowling non-stop since the World Test Championship final almost 18 months ago.

This will take me out of bowling for about seven to eight weeks to let my body recover and then I can build up again for the summer.

It will hopefully mean you can bowl a little longer, keep up the pace more easily and be less prone to injury.

Australia's Pat Cummins lifts the ICC World Test Championship Mace. Photo by Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty Images Source: Getty Images

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which expanded to five Tests this summer, has been India’s since 2017. The Asian giants have won four consecutive series, including historic triumphs on Australian soil in 2018-19 and 2020-21. The last time Australia lifted the coveted trophy, Cummins had just one Test cap to his name.

Despite everything the Australian men's team has achieved in recent years, including winning the World Cup twice and a world Test title, Cummins acknowledged that India's dominance in Test matches was the one issue that needed to be solved.

Cummins and his team-mates can make amends this summer, with valuable World Test Championship points also at stake.

“This is the trophy that I haven't won before. This is the one trophy that a lot of people in our group haven't been able to get their hands on,” Cummins said.

We have achieved great things as a test group in the last few years. You back yourself to win every series at home. I think you have to try to get into the upper echelons of teams.

That's what awaits us this summer.

They are a very good team, we play them quite often, we know them very well, but we feel we are also very well positioned.

Australia's Pat Cummins dives into his crease. Photo by Sanka Vidanagama/AFP Source: AFP

Cummins, who signed a multi-year contract with the San Francisco Unicorns ahead of his first MLC campaign, claimed four wickets at 52.75 in six matches during the American T20 tournament. He took 2-35 in the final against the Washington Freedom, which the Unicorns lost by 96 runs, knocking out national teammates Travis Head and Steve Smith in the process.

It was fun, but also a little scary, knowing how good they are. Cummins laughed when asked about Smith and Head's bowling.

You can understand why some opponents sometimes scratch their heads when they come at them at full speed.

The prospect of seeing Cummins and Smith face off in a Big Bash League Sydney derby next January is a feast for the eyes of Australian cricket fans.

Cummins has played just one BBL match in the past seven years, with international commitments preventing the Sydney Thunder bowler from playing in lime green on several occasions.

There is a short window in January when Australia's Test stars can play Big Bash cricket after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but Cummins admitted the chances of him being available after five gruelling Test matches were slim.

MCG & SCG to hold traditional tests

Cummins, meanwhile, has no plans to retire from the shortest format, hoping to help Australia win gold at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Watching the Olympics, we all got excited about it. You want to be in the thick of it, Cummins said.

I'd love to be on that side (at LA28). I think I'm 35 or something, so hopefully I'll still be there or thereabouts.

To be honest, it feels far away now. Maybe when we get closer and start building, everyone will get a little more excited.