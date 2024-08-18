15-year-old Kansas high school football player dies

A 15-year-old high school student from Kansas died two days after suffering a medical emergency. The player collapsed during practice, according to reports. It is the third case this week in the U.S.

On Wednesday, August 14 at approximately 5:32 PM Johnson County Med Act were sent to Shawnee Mission Northwest High School in Shawnee, Kansas, about 10 miles south of Kansas City, Missouri, after a medical emergency was reported, according to an emergency room news release.

When emergency services arrived, the 15-year-old boy was in critical, life-threatening condition and was taken to a local hospital, emergency services said.

“We have learned that the patient has passed away,” Capt. Joe Folsom of the Johnson County Med-Act told USA TODAY in a statement. MED-ACT would like to extend our condolences to the patient's family, friends and loved ones.

The Shawnee Mission School District identified the student as Ovet Gomez-Regalado and identified him as a sophomore at Shawnee Mission High School, according to a local source KSHB-TV,

Football related death:14-year-old Alabama high school football player collapses and dies during practice

Shawnee Mission School District sends letter to families over football player's death: Reports

The principal of Shawnee Mission Northwest High Schools sent the following letter to parents regarding Gomez-Regalado's death, according to a local outlet KDFW-TVwho received the letter.

I am writing to share some difficult news. This morning we learned of the passing of OvetGomez Regalado, a sophomore here at Shawnee Mission Northwest, High School, the letter read. As you can imagine, this has been an extremely difficult time for the family. Ovet was such a warm and wonderful student who touched the hearts of so many in our community.

The letter goes on to say that many of Gomez-Regalado's classmates need time to process what has happened. The school district is taking steps to help their community cope with this tragic loss.

School and district staff will be available to talk to anyone who is having trouble dealing with their emotions around this difficult topic, the letter said. If your child needs to talk to someone, encourage them to let an adult know, and we will help them.

USA TODAY reached out to Shawnee Mission School District but have not received an answer yet.

This week there have been 3 reported deaths linked to high school football

Gomez-Regalados' death is the third reported death of a high school football player in 12 days.

Javion Taylor, 15, died Aug. 5 after doing about 40 minutes of light exercise, the school district in Hopewell, Virginia, said.

Semaj Wilkins, 14, suffered a medical emergency during a football practice in Alabama on August 13.

Expert says August is 'deadliest month' for heat

“August is the deadliest month for high school students because of the heat,” said Madeleine Orr, an associate professor of exercise ecology at the University of Toronto in Ontario and author of Warming up: How climate change is changing sport.“

“A person doesn't just suddenly get exertional heat stroke out of nowhere. There are external signs,” Orr said.

Even though there are no visual cues that a person can see, the athlete will still feel it, Orr said.

The athlete should feel comfortable saying to a coach or trainer, 'I don't feel good,' she said.

Orr and others worry about the increasing risks to athletes of all ages as the climate warms.

July and August are the months with the most heat-related deaths among athletes, Orr said.

Since 2000, 77 heat-related deaths have been reported

According to a USA TODAY databaseThere have been at least 77 heat-related deaths among athletes since 2000. Of those deaths, 75% occurred in July and August, and 65% of the deaths were among teenagers. The figures do not include recent deaths.

The temperatures are higher and the athletes are not yet acclimated to playing in tough conditions, Orr said. “It's when the athletes are least ready and it's the hottest.

Athletes are returning to training less fit than they were a few months ago and are also not used to today's heat.

Heat-related deaths in the U.S. are underreported, experts say, in part because the official who signs a death certificate may not know the circumstances that led to the hospitalization or death.

It's really hard to track heat stroke deaths, Orr said. You need an internal body temperature at that point.

“If coaches don't know how to monitor, by the time the athlete gets to the hospital, the illness may already be due to something else,” she said.

GoFundMe account created for Kansas high school football player

A family friend, Candie Dearing, created a GoFundMe account to help the Gomez-Regalado family.

Dearing wrote in a post on the account that Gomez-Regalado was his parents' youngest son.

Ovet was only 15 years old and one of the kindest people, Dearing wrote. He always gave a big smile with a hug. Everyone who knew him loved him. Let us all come together and support and help them as they grieve this tremendous loss to their family.