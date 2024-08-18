Sports
15-year-old Kansas high school football player dies
A 15-year-old high school student from Kansas died two days after suffering a medical emergency. The player collapsed during practice, according to reports. It is the third case this week in the U.S.
On Wednesday, August 14 at approximately 5:32 PM Johnson County Med Act were sent to Shawnee Mission Northwest High School in Shawnee, Kansas, about 10 miles south of Kansas City, Missouri, after a medical emergency was reported, according to an emergency room news release.
When emergency services arrived, the 15-year-old boy was in critical, life-threatening condition and was taken to a local hospital, emergency services said.
“We have learned that the patient has passed away,” Capt. Joe Folsom of the Johnson County Med-Act told USA TODAY in a statement. MED-ACT would like to extend our condolences to the patient's family, friends and loved ones.
The Shawnee Mission School District identified the student as Ovet Gomez-Regalado and identified him as a sophomore at Shawnee Mission High School, according to a local source KSHB-TV,
Football related death:14-year-old Alabama high school football player collapses and dies during practice
Shawnee Mission School District sends letter to families over football player's death: Reports
The principal of Shawnee Mission Northwest High Schools sent the following letter to parents regarding Gomez-Regalado's death, according to a local outlet KDFW-TVwho received the letter.
I am writing to share some difficult news. This morning we learned of the passing of OvetGomez Regalado, a sophomore here at Shawnee Mission Northwest, High School, the letter read. As you can imagine, this has been an extremely difficult time for the family. Ovet was such a warm and wonderful student who touched the hearts of so many in our community.
The letter goes on to say that many of Gomez-Regalado's classmates need time to process what has happened. The school district is taking steps to help their community cope with this tragic loss.
School and district staff will be available to talk to anyone who is having trouble dealing with their emotions around this difficult topic, the letter said. If your child needs to talk to someone, encourage them to let an adult know, and we will help them.
USA TODAY reached out to Shawnee Mission School District but have not received an answer yet.
This week there have been 3 reported deaths linked to high school football
Gomez-Regalados' death is the third reported death of a high school football player in 12 days.
Javion Taylor, 15, died Aug. 5 after doing about 40 minutes of light exercise, the school district in Hopewell, Virginia, said.
Semaj Wilkins, 14, suffered a medical emergency during a football practice in Alabama on August 13.
Expert says August is 'deadliest month' for heat
“August is the deadliest month for high school students because of the heat,” said Madeleine Orr, an associate professor of exercise ecology at the University of Toronto in Ontario and author of Warming up: How climate change is changing sport.“
“A person doesn't just suddenly get exertional heat stroke out of nowhere. There are external signs,” Orr said.
Even though there are no visual cues that a person can see, the athlete will still feel it, Orr said.
The athlete should feel comfortable saying to a coach or trainer, 'I don't feel good,' she said.
Orr and others worry about the increasing risks to athletes of all ages as the climate warms.
July and August are the months with the most heat-related deaths among athletes, Orr said.
Since 2000, 77 heat-related deaths have been reported
According to a USA TODAY databaseThere have been at least 77 heat-related deaths among athletes since 2000. Of those deaths, 75% occurred in July and August, and 65% of the deaths were among teenagers. The figures do not include recent deaths.
The temperatures are higher and the athletes are not yet acclimated to playing in tough conditions, Orr said. “It's when the athletes are least ready and it's the hottest.
Athletes are returning to training less fit than they were a few months ago and are also not used to today's heat.
Heat-related deaths in the U.S. are underreported, experts say, in part because the official who signs a death certificate may not know the circumstances that led to the hospitalization or death.
It's really hard to track heat stroke deaths, Orr said. You need an internal body temperature at that point.
“If coaches don't know how to monitor, by the time the athlete gets to the hospital, the illness may already be due to something else,” she said.
GoFundMe account created for Kansas high school football player
A family friend, Candie Dearing, created a GoFundMe account to help the Gomez-Regalado family.
Dearing wrote in a post on the account that Gomez-Regalado was his parents' youngest son.
Ovet was only 15 years old and one of the kindest people, Dearing wrote. He always gave a big smile with a hug. Everyone who knew him loved him. Let us all come together and support and help them as they grieve this tremendous loss to their family.
Ahjane Forbes is a National Trending Team reporter at USA TODAY. Ahjane covers breaking news, auto recalls, crime, health, lottery and public policy stories. Email her at[email protected]. Follow her onInstagram,WiresAndX (Twitter) @forbesfineest.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2024/08/17/high-school-football-player-dies-ovet-gomez-regalado/74841990007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 15-year-old Kansas high school football player dies
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts indirectly to Kolkata rape and murder case
- Are newts responsible for 'Nimby Britain'?
- Australia vs India Tests, Pat Cummins will not bowl for next eight weeks, video
- Strong earthquake strikes off Russia's east coast, though no initial reports of damage
- Turkey battles forest fires for third consecutive day
- A new wave of strikes is looming in Britain, with pay talks pushing unions to strike a stronger deal.
- The best Rockstar games available on Nintendo consoles
- New poll shows where Trump and Harris stand in Pennsylvania
- Using food as medicine can transform patients' lives, but establishing models and payment pathways is key
- IMA writes to PM Modi, seeks 'benign intervention' to curb violence against doctors
- Life lessons, portages and sports mingle at annual sled hockey combine held in Ely