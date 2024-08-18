'Ridiculous' umpire decision sparks heated on-court debate as Felix Auger-Aliassime suffers 'most controversial' defeat | Tennis News





Felix Auger-Aliassime's run at the Cincinnati Open ended in a controversial loss in the round of 16 to Jack Draper. The Canadian was on the verge of tying the match when a controversial decision by chair umpire Greg Allensworth awarded the victory to Draper. Draper hit a shot on match point that appeared to bounce on his side of the court before going over the net, which should have given Auger-Aliassime the point. However, without access to instant replay, Allensworth ruled in Draper's favor, sparking considerable debate on court. Felix Auger-Aliassime argues with referee after controversial decision (X) Auger-Aliassime, who had convincingly defeated Casper Ruud earlier in the day, was visibly frustrated by the decision. He had a long conversation with both Draper and the referee, arguing that the point should have been awarded to him because of the double bounce. “Didn't you see the ball bounce on the field?” he asked the referee. “I didn't see it,” the chair umpire replied. Despite his protests and a subsequent intervention by the tournament director, the umpire's decision stood and Draper went on to win 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. The incident sparked further discussion about the lack of video review technology at most tennis tournaments, which could have quickly clarified the situation. Watch: That match wasn’t the only controversy at the Cincinnati Open that week. Earlier, in a match between Taylor Fritz and Brandon Nakashima, a glitch in the electronic line-calling system led to a delayed call that disrupted the flow of the match. Fritz was left wondering why the point wasn’t immediately disallowed. Both incidents involved referee Greg Allensworth, who followed standard protocols but was limited by the tools at his disposal. The controversy surrounding the Auger-Aliassime match has reignited calls for the wider implementation of video review systems in tennis, similar to those used at the US Open. While the US Open has invested in this technology, most other tournaments, including the Cincinnati Open, have not. This has left players and fans frustrated when critical points are decided by potentially incorrect human review. This issue is not new; players such as Denis Shapovalov and Daniil Medvedev have previously expressed concerns about the consistency and accuracy of officiating in tennis. Auger-Aliassime indicated he was confident he would spot the foul once the referee reviewed the post-match footage. “It's going to look ridiculous,” he said. Draper also seemed uncertain about the legitimacy of the point, indicating he would have been prepared to continue the match if a replay had been available.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/tennis/ridiculous-umpiring-call-causes-heated-on-court-argument-as-felix-auger-aliassime-suffers-most-controversial-defeat-101723877585624.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos