Vegas Golden Knights Zach Whitecloud 2024-25 Season Prediction
Zach Whitecloud isn’t one of the loudest players on the Vegas Golden Knights. If you’re keeping count at home, not many Golden Knights stars make a lot of noise. They don’t like to draw noise or attention to themselves, they work hard to win another championship for Las Vegas. That’s probably why they’ve been one of the most successful franchises since 2017-18.
As for the defenseman, it’s a testament to his game. He prefers to play a tough game as a blue-liner, proving that he brings balance to the forecheck. Last season, he had 105 blocked shots and 129 hits, making waves in the NHL. But that’s not all! He has a career-high in assists in 2023-24 with 12.
But this is a “golden” opportunity for Whitecloud to make even more noise and disrupt its opponents. The status quo has never been good in the long run, especially when the same few teams are winning. That's what happened in 2017-18 when an expansion team reached the Stanley Cup Finals. Hmm… I wonder what happened to that franchise?
Either way, the Brandon, Manitoba native could make himself known and a threat to the Golden Knights. But will that happen in 2024-25, when the team looks drastically different? How will Vegas’ new roster structure affect his production? Let’s take a look at what the new hockey year looks like for the defenseman.
A full season of Noah Hanifin will play a role in the 2024-25 season for Zach Whitecloud. How, you might ask? The Vegas Golden Knights suddenly have a surplus of defensemen for the new year, even with Alec Martinez leave via free agency. Players like Ben Hutton and Kaeden Korczak are waiting in the wings, hoping to secure a starting spot.
So what would happen? If a name like Brayden McNabb or Shea Theodore, both unrestricted free agents in the summer of 2025, were traded, that would open up a higher spot. That means a name like Whitecloud could get the bump. He could get more reps against better offensive talent, including Mark Stone, Tomas Hertl and William Karlsson.
But if no moves are made, it will remain the status quo for the Bemidji State alumnus. That means solid forechecking followed by an anonymous offensive game. Granted, that’s not a bad thing for the Golden Knights. It gives the lower units more weight on defense, which provides balance in a more physical aspect. But bringing in a bigger name could help everyone, including Whitecloud himself.
