Tanishka Kapil Kalbhairav: Teenager Tanishka wins three titles at state ranking table tennis tournament | Bengaluru News





Bangalore: Tanishka Kapil Kalbhairav continued her impressive run up the state rankings table tennis tournament organized by the Vijayanagara District Table tennis club in Hopet.

Tanishka, who won the U-13 title on Friday, took the U-15 and U-17 girls titles on Saturday to add a triple . In the U-15 section, Tanishka secured a hard-fought 11-8, 2-11, 7-11, 11-2, 11-9 victory over Hiya Singh. Earlier, in the semi-final, Tanishka fended off a spirited challenge from Shivani Mahendran for an 11-9, 11-9, 11-9 victory. In the U-17 final, Tanishka defeated Himanshi Chowdhary 11-9, 11-8, 5-11, 11-4.

In the corresponding boys' final, BR Gaurav, who defeated Vibhas VG in the semi-final, found it tough to emerge victorious against Aarnav N 11-3, 11-9, 12-14, 11-4.

Results: Girls: U-15: Final: Tanishka Kapil Kalbhairav ​​​​bt Hiya Singh 11-8, 2-11, 7-11, 11-2, 11-9. Semi-finals: Tanishka bt Shivani Mahendran 11-9, 11-9, 11-9; Hiya bt Kaira Baliga 11-2, 11-6, 11-4. U-17: Tanishka bt Himanshi Chowdhary 11-9, 11-8, 5-11, 11-4. Semi-finals: Tanishka bt Parnavi 11-2, 16-14, 11-5; Himanshi bt Preksha Tilawat 11-7, 11-7, 11-4. Boys: U-17: Final: BR Gaurav bt Aarnav N 8-11, 12-10, 11-9, 13-15, 11-9. Semi-finals: Aarnav N bt Teshub Dinesh 11-3, 11-9, 12-14, 11-4; Gaurav bt Vibhas VG 11-3, 11-8, 7-11, 7-11, 11-4 We have also recently published the following articles Burger Chachu and Grand Mercure claim world record with 112 kg gold leaf veggie burger

