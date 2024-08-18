August 16 full replay and scoreboard





TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Follow the scores in North Florida and South Georgia here as they roll in Friday night. Ploughing Winner Final score Wakulla at Madison County Madison County 29-10 Leon at Rickards Rickards 42-13 Jefferson County at FAMU DRS Jefferson County 38-0 Orlando Christian Prep at Godby Godbee 38-7 Hudson at Taylor County Taylor County 28-0 Bishop Kenny in Suwannee Bishop Kenny 20-10 Valwood at Hamilton County Fallwood 41-7 Lafayette at Newberry (Thursday) Newberries 38-6 Lincoln at Florida High (Thursday) Lincoln 37-27 Saint John Paul II in Chiles (Thursday) Chili peppers 24-6 Ploughing Winner Final score Coffee at Bainbridge (match of the week) Coffee 59-6 Tucker at Valdosta Valdosta 64-19 Jenkins at Lowndes Layers 49-7 West (UT) at Colquitt County Colquitt County 45-28 Monroe at Thomas County Central TCC 54-7 Thomasville near Brooks County Thomasville 35-12 Lanier County near Mitchell County Mitchell County 41-27 Cooking at Berrien Cook 45-13 Columbus at Miller County Miller County 38-9 Westover at Early County Westover 28-8 Schley County near Seminole County Seminole County 32-14 Bacon County at Clinch County Clinch County 36-21 Brookwood at Westfield Westveld 55-6 To stay up to date with the latest news, follow WCTV on Facebook And X (Twitter). Do you have a news tip or see an error that needs to be corrected? Write us herePlease include the headline of the article in your post. Stay up to date on all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now. Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.

