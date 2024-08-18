Sports
August 16 full replay and scoreboard
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Follow the scores in North Florida and South Georgia here as they roll in Friday night.
|Ploughing
|Winner
|Final score
|Wakulla at Madison County
|Madison County
|29-10
|Leon at Rickards
|Rickards
|42-13
|Jefferson County at FAMU DRS
|Jefferson County
|38-0
|Orlando Christian Prep at Godby
|Godbee
|38-7
|Hudson at Taylor County
|Taylor County
|28-0
|Bishop Kenny in Suwannee
|Bishop Kenny
|20-10
|Valwood at Hamilton County
|Fallwood
|41-7
|Lafayette at Newberry (Thursday)
|Newberries
|38-6
|Lincoln at Florida High (Thursday)
|Lincoln
|37-27
|Saint John Paul II in Chiles (Thursday)
|Chili peppers
|24-6
|Ploughing
|Winner
|Final score
|Coffee at Bainbridge (match of the week)
|Coffee
|59-6
|Tucker at Valdosta
|Valdosta
|64-19
|Jenkins at Lowndes
|Layers
|49-7
|West (UT) at Colquitt County
|Colquitt County
|45-28
|Monroe at Thomas County Central
|TCC
|54-7
|Thomasville near Brooks County
|Thomasville
|35-12
|Lanier County near Mitchell County
|Mitchell County
|41-27
|Cooking at Berrien
|Cook
|45-13
|Columbus at Miller County
|Miller County
|38-9
|Westover at Early County
|Westover
|28-8
|Schley County near Seminole County
|Seminole County
|32-14
|Bacon County at Clinch County
|Clinch County
|36-21
|Brookwood at Westfield
|Westveld
|55-6
Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.
