Sports
We're not bringing tennis to Cleveland, we're bringing Cleveland to tennis: Tennis in the Land starts Saturday
CLEVELAND, Ohio Cleveland is a sports town. We all know that. Northeast Ohio loves the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Guardians, and Cleveland Monsters.
But this week in Cleveland, another sport is in the spotlight: women's tennis.
It's not often that Cleveland residents get to watch tennis live, but now they have the chance.
Tennis in the country by Rocket Mortgage kicked off Saturday morning at the Nautica Entertainment Complex in Cleveland’s West Bank of the Flats. It’s a Women’s Tennis Association tournament that invites professional female tennis players to play their best game at the CLE. This is the fourth year it’s been held in Cleveland, and it looks like it’s here to stay.
The tournament runs until Saturday, August 24, one week before the US Open.
Visitors had the chance to watch professional women's tennis from rows away. There is also a fan festival that is free to all. It features food, drinks, tennis merchandise, corn hole, pickleball and more.
Lauren Davis, 30, a professional tennis player from Gates Mills, said it's not often that her family and friends get to see her in person. Davis is a member of the WTA and has been playing in the tournament for more than a decade. She travels a lot. She is scheduled to play Sunday at Tennis in the Land. She turned pro when she was 17.
Our sports town (Cleveland) is centered around men's sports. So, it (Tennis in the Land) really gives women's tennis a good exposure. Cleveland is a savvy tennis town. Like a lot of tennis fans. I feel like everywhere I go, I run into someone who's from Cleveland in the tennis world, so that's pretty cool.
Davis and her tennis-loving mother have made lifelong friends through playing, and she hopes to stay involved in tennis in some way when she retires.
Amelia Cassidy, 24, of Cleveland, played pickleball with two friends at Tennis in the Land. A former Illinois resident, she played tennis in high school and picked it up again when she moved here for a job. Tennis is the perfect sport to get people outside, she said, and the event is important for promoting women’s sports in general.
The week-long tournament will take place at 2000 Sycamore Street in Cleveland. Check out the schedule of the tournament and the Tennis in the Lands website, plus the promotional schedule, competition plans and more.
Vince Vombergar, 19, of Kirtland, played tennis in high school and college and saw a post about Tennis in Land and thought it would be a good idea to support women's tennis.
A lot of people think it's boring or just a rich people's sport, you know, where they just play at a country club, he said. You know, there's a lot of public parks that we can go to and play tennis. It's definitely more exciting, especially when you see it in person.
Ben Moore works for First class managementthe parent company for Tennis in the Land. As a tennis player growing up, it was great to work on the event in one of the most active areas of downtown Cleveland.
This is Cleveland's only professional women's sporting event, and Cleveland has a long history of professional tennis, he said. I mean Billie Jean King used to play in Cleveland, Arthur Ashe used to play in Cleveland. Just such a long history of Cleveland tennis.
We want to create a consistent home for women's professional sports in Cleveland. We're not bringing tennis to Cleveland. We're bringing Cleveland to tennis.
Kaylee Remington is the shopping and entertainment commerce reporter and metro reporter for cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. Read her work online.
