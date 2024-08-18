Surprising US Am semifinalist explains puzzling reason he quit hockey for golf | Golf News & Tour Information





CHASKA, MINN. At 6 feet 11 inches tall and athletic in build, Iowa sophomore and U.S. Amateur semifinalist Noah Kent is in many ways the physical embodiment of the modern golfer.

After making six birdies and an eagle in his quarterfinal match at Hazeltine National, Kent, ranked 560th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, is just one win away from a spot in the 2025 U.S. Open and a potential invitation to Augusta National.

Kent played a variety of other sports growing up in Naples, Florida, including hockey, which he says was his main activity until high school. With his father competing in the U.S. Junior Amateur and Kent’s stepfather being golf course architect Dana Fry, golf was always a part of Kent’s childhood, but he didn’t take it too seriously.

Hockey was his thing until Kent got to high school. “I was a hockey player,” he said. “I quit hockey when I was 14. I played golf, like my whole family was into it, but I didn't start taking it seriously until my freshman year of high school.”

Why the sudden change? Hockey had gotten to the point where you could hit people, and I thought, I don't want to be in a wheelchair, Kent said.

Okay, that's certainly a relatable confession, until you consider that Kent looks more like an Iowa wide receiver than an Iowa golfer. Kent is the guy who's supposed to put other guys in wheelchairs on the ice.

The comment is all the more puzzling when you consider that one of Kent's mentors is John Harris, the 1993 U.S. Amateur champion. Harris was also a star hockey player at the University of Minnesota, helping them to a national championship in 1974. Kent still has a close relationship with Harris, and his Harris initials are on his glove this week.

But to be fair, Kent went through a significant growth spurt in high school, so as a freshman he didn't have the perspective of the kid who outshines the other three remaining players (Jackson Buchanan, Jose Luis Ballester and Luis Masaveuat Hazeltine).

Ironically, it's those guys who should be thankful there's no hitting in golf. If there were, Kent would be holding up the Havemeyer Trophy by now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.golfdigest.com/story/surprise-us-amateur-semifinalist-noah-kent-hockey-for-golf The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos