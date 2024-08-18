Sydney's New Year's Test for the next seven years secured





The New Year's Test match will be hosted at the SCG for the next seven years. Cricket Australia today confirmed that the men's international tournament will host the next seven summers of cricket.

The award of hosting rights to a number of men’s International Tests, One Day Internationals, T20Is and other competitions over the next seven summers (2024/25 to 2030/31) is the culmination of a series of strategic partnerships between CA and the state and territory governments on behalf of Australian Cricket, to provide greater certainty for fans and communities and grow the number of cricket events across the country. Government investment in cricket is critical to ensuring that Australia’s national teams continue to perform great in great venues, that local and travelling fans enjoy great experiences at our matches, and that host cities and communities benefit economically and socially. Other highlights of the program include: The iconic NRMA Insurance Boxing Day will remain at the MCG for the next seven seasons.

Adelaide Oval will host the Christmas Test in December in the run-up to Christmas from 2025/26, including a combination of day-night and day Tests. It will also host a BBL match on New Year's Eve for the next seven seasons.

The NRMA Insurance West Test at Perth Stadium is the first men's Test of the summer until 2026/27.

The Gabba will host at least Test cricket for the next two years, including a Mens Ashes Day-Night Test in 2025/26. Discussions about future international cricket in Queensland are ongoing. CA will continue to work closely with the Tasmanian, Australian Capital Territory and Northern Territory governments to secure hosting rights over the next seven years. This will include the development of major stadium projects to enable as many people as possible to attend international cricket matches across the country. The schedule is fully in line with CA's current broadcast partnerships with Seven Network and Fox Sports, which run until 2031. The current Women’s Future Tours programme, which includes tours of New Zealand, India and the CommBank Women’s Ashes this season, concludes in April 2025. Negotiations and announcements on match venues will begin when the new schedule is released in the coming months. Tickets for Australian cricket's biggest summer blockbuster are available at cricket.com.au/tickets Lee Germon, CEO of Cricket NSW, said: We are delighted to confirm that the SCG will host the New Year's Test for the next seven years. This Test window and its matches are deeply rooted in the history of New South Wales, Australia and world cricket. Players love playing at the SCG and fans love coming to watch them play. Now that the speculation about the future of the Test Match is over, we can focus on getting more people to play and love our great game. This summer we saw thousands more children playing cricket in New South Wales and this announcement helps us build on this very successful summer. Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia, said: We are delighted to confirm the long-term hosting rights, giving us certainty over the venues that will host fantastic cricket matches for the next seven years. We are confident that this schedule will deliver the best cricket at the best venues and times across the country, with a fantastic mix of iconic Test matches, new blockbusters such as The West Test and Christmas Test and exciting day-night matches. Ensuring cities across Australia get the best possible matches at the times they want is a challenging task, but we believe this plan will deliver a fantastic schedule for cricket fans. We are extremely grateful for the strong support of state governments and venue operators who are helping us deliver fantastic experiences across the country and maximise the economic impact of these major events.” NSW Match Allocation Seasons: 7 seasons (2024/25 to 2030/31) Secured Matches: New Year's Test for Men Every Summer

