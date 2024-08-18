Fernandez reaches Cincinnati doubles final; loses thrilling singles to Pegula

Leylah Annie Fernandez took her stellar doubles form from Toronto to Cincinnati, where she will play for a WTA 1000 title on Sunday after beating Linda Noskova and Diana Shnaider in three sets in the semi-finals with Yulia Putintseva on Saturday.

The victory came just hours after Fernandez nearly pulled off a stunning comeback in the singles quarterfinals, but ultimately fell just short in the third-set tiebreak against Jessica Pegula.

Playing in her second straight WTA 1000 doubles semifinal, Fernandez was able to keep her foot on the gas pedal as she and Putintseva never trailed. Despite struggling at the end of both sets, they managed to pull through with a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Fernandez and Putintseva were under pressure in their opening service game but held firm. They soon went to work on the return and broke for a 3-1 lead. Although the final games produced a flurry of break points, including when the Canadian-Kazakh pair served for the break at 5-3, that proved to be the only successful break of the opening set.

In that final game, Fernandez and Putintseva had to save a couple of break points, including one on a deciding point at deuce that served as both a break and a set point, and they managed to win it to close out the opener.

The duo started the second set fantastically, breaking the first game and taking a 5-1 lead with a second break.

Closing again proved a challenge in the second set. They were broken when trying to serve out the match at 5-2 and then failed to convert their first match point on a deciding point that pulled Noskova and Shnaider back within a game. But at the second time of asking, Fernandez and Putintseva had no trouble, holding on for 15 and converting their first match point on their own serve.

The doubles final on Sunday will feature third-seeded Erin Routliffe and Asia Muhammed. It will be a semi-rematch of last week National Bank Open doubles semifinalwhere Routliffe, playing with Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski who left Cincinnati this week after a tough few weeks, including a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, defeated Fernandez and her sister Bianca Jolie.

It is the second WTA 1000 final of Fernandez's career. She reached the Miami Open final in 2023 with Taylor Townsend, but lost to Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

Singles Comeback Just Falls Short

Three set comebacks and a break down in one tournament proved too much for Leylah Annie Fernandez at the Cincinnati Open. Despite pushing Jessica Pegula deep in the third set after the American had several big leads, the Canadian couldn't finish the job and lost in the quarterfinals 7-5, 6-7(1), 7-6(3).

In the first and second rounds, Fernandez had won despite being a set and a break down. The Canadian was a set and a double break down in the quarterfinals, 7-5, 4-0 and then 3-0 in the third set. She fought back each time, but at the end of the deciding set it was Pegula who held on to the win.

There was little difference between the two women in the three-hour battle. They both had 15 break points, Pegula converted seven while Fernandez managed six. The Canadian had 34 winners to Pegula's 25, but also made 48 unforced errors, two more than her opponent. In the end, the American won only seven points more.

Four games passed in the opening set before the drama began. From 2-2, there were seven consecutive breaks of serve. Pegula broke the Canadian three times to take the lead, but Fernandez responded immediately to level the set.

Pegula broke for the fourth time to take a 6-5 lead. This was her second chance to serve out the set. This time she ended the series of breaks by taking the first set.

In contrast to the back-and-forth of the first set, the second set was all about momentum runs. Pegula continued her stunning return to start, breaking Fernandez's first two service games to take a 4-0 lead.

The Canadian held on in the fifth game, ending a streak of six consecutive breaks of her serve, before turning the tide against Pegula, breaking twice during a five-game streak to take the set from 0-4 to 5-4.

Fernandez had set points on the American serve when Pegula served to stay in the match at both 4-5 and 5-6, but was unable to capitalize. However, the Canadian dominated the tiebreak, losing just one point to force a deciding set.

Pegula put herself in a strong position again when a forehand error from Fernandez gave her an early break as the American took a 3-0 lead in the deciding match. But Fernandez was never going to go away, responding with three games in a row to level the score at 3-3.

The two remained evenly matched as the third game progressed, but Pegula had a chance to settle the match on Fernandez's serve at 6-5, giving him three match points. The Canadian still refused to back down, saving two with big shots and Pegula missing one with a forehand error, sending the match to a tiebreak.

Eventually, Pegula was able to build up a lead that Fernandez could not erase. A mini-break thanks to a backhand into the net by the Canadian gave the champion of toronto a lead she extended to 4-1. Fernandez would never come within a point again, as the American finished the match with her fifth match point.