Sports
Thomas College Earns Naming Rights for Ice Vault with Ambitious Hockey Future Ahead
HALLOWELL Despite its distance from campus, the Ice Vault has become a welcoming home base for the Thomas College hockey club.
The Terriers were looking for a new arena in 2016 after the closure of their former home, Winslow's Sukee Arena. Since then, the Terriers have played their games at the Ice Vault, located 20 minutes south of their Waterville campus.
That relationship will now continue for another decade, as the arenas are being renamed the Thomas College Ice Vault on Monday. It’s a sign of the school’s deep interest in the sport and its ambition to continue the school’s growth with women’s club hockey — and maybe more? — also on the horizon.
“It's a really exciting time,” said Thomas College men's head coach Joey Waraskevich. “It's awesome to see the support we're getting from the school and just to be able to experience the growth of the program that we're going through. It's really fun to be a part of that.”
In addition to the 10-year naming rights agreement with the Ice Vault, Thomas College will also display its name and terrier paw logo on the exterior of the arena. That signage, which was installed at the Ice Vault on Tuesday, replaced that of the facility's previous sponsor, Camden National Bank.
The Thomas College name and likeness will also be featured throughout the arena’s interior, including the rink, grandstand areas and locker rooms. Bill Boardman, Ice Vault’s general manager, expects those graphics and renovations to be completed by Sept. 1.
Waraskevich, who has been with the Thomas men's team for 12 years, except for one at Colby, said the Ice Vault has been an ideal home for the Terriers during his more than a decade with the team. Concerns about moving to a more remote arena after the Sukees closed, he said, have been all but alleviated.
One of our concerns when we moved there was that we would get a really good student body. We get about 100 students at home games and we were worried that that wouldn't happen at Augusta, Waraskevich said. Well, we haven't missed a beat. The stands are full and our home games are a lot of fun.
Thomas' partnership with the Ice Vault is the second major hockey development the school has been involved in this summer. In June, the school announced it would form a women's club team to begin play in the 2025-26 season. That team will also play at the Ice Vault.
That team's coach is Boardman, who already has some connections in the area as head coach of the Black Tigers high school co-op. That central Maine team features players from Winslow, Erskine Academy, Gardiner, Lawrence, Maranacook, Messalonskee, Mt. Blue and Waterville.
It's a great opportunity for me, and it's a great opportunity for student-athletes who want to continue their hockey careers, Boardman said. There are a lot of girls who want to continue playing hockey, and it's exciting to be a part of something great for them and something great for Thomas College.
Boardman, who has coached the Black Tigers since the co-op was first branded as such in 2021-22, said he will continue to coach the team in 2024-25 while he recruits for Thomas. He will step down from that role after the season to take on full duties for the Terriers.
The proximity in timing of the arena and women's program announcements is no coincidence. In an email to the Morning Sentinel, Thomas College Associate Athletic Director Deb Biche-Labbe said investing in hockey is a priority for the school's athletic department.
When you look at the tradition of hockey in central Maine and beyond, along with the rising numbers in youth hockey, particularly for girls, and the growth of the sport on the women's side, you see the potential, Biche-Labbe wrote. We wanted to be at the forefront of that growth, and the investment reflects that.
While the move into women’s hockey and the new naming rights agreement represent notable ambitions for Thomas, the push into the sport may not stop there. The possibility of adding the sport to the collegiate level, Waraskevich said, is something that has been considered.
“It's been discussed,” Waraskevich said. “I don't know what level of meetings are that I wouldn't be involved in, but it's certainly something that's been discussed. It's something that I think would be a complement to (American Collegiate Hockey Association) hockey and not a replacement for it, in my opinion.”
The Thomas Mens Club team joined the ACHA, the highest level of club play, in 2013 after playing non-affiliated since the 1960s. The team plays in the Colonial Conference North along with Colby College, Central Maine Community College, the University of New England and Dartmouth College.
Thomas Athletic Director Chris Parsons could not be reached for comment on the possibility of the school adding an NCAA hockey program. Biche-Labbe said club hockey at Thomas treated the same as our NCAA programs from a funding perspective, but did not respond to a follow-up request about a possible jump to a higher university level.
Thomas will host a celebration of the Ice Vaults name change on September 4 at 3:30 p.m. The celebration will include an official sign unveiling, a tour of the renovated locker rooms, opportunities to win freebies, and a public free skate session from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.
Copy the story link
|
Sources
2/ https://www.centralmaine.com/2024/08/17/thomas-college-earns-naming-rights-to-ice-vault-with-ambitious-hockey-future-ahead/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Thomas College Earns Naming Rights for Ice Vault with Ambitious Hockey Future Ahead
- Imran Khan unfazed by arrest of former ISI chiefs
- Why 90% of the US avocado supply comes from Mexico
- Fernandez reaches Cincinnati doubles final; loses thrilling singles to Pegula
- Pennsylvania Winner 'Will Win It All'
- Attack responds in second practice match in football
- 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Russian coast, tsunami warning issued
- Lawyer Saif says investigation has Imrans' approval
- Cambodia renames Xi Jinping road amid debt concerns
- Election 2024 | Former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance to discuss national security in North Carolina at event in Asheboro
- Sydney's New Year's Test for the next seven years secured
- Britain: Conservatives crushed in general election