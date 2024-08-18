Thomas College Earns Naming Rights for Ice Vault with Ambitious Hockey Future Ahead

HALLOWELL Despite its distance from campus, the Ice Vault has become a welcoming home base for the Thomas College hockey club.

The Terriers were looking for a new arena in 2016 after the closure of their former home, Winslow's Sukee Arena. Since then, the Terriers have played their games at the Ice Vault, located 20 minutes south of their Waterville campus.

That relationship will now continue for another decade, as the arenas are being renamed the Thomas College Ice Vault on Monday. It’s a sign of the school’s deep interest in the sport and its ambition to continue the school’s growth with women’s club hockey — and maybe more? — also on the horizon.

“It's a really exciting time,” said Thomas College men's head coach Joey Waraskevich. “It's awesome to see the support we're getting from the school and just to be able to experience the growth of the program that we're going through. It's really fun to be a part of that.”

In addition to the 10-year naming rights agreement with the Ice Vault, Thomas College will also display its name and terrier paw logo on the exterior of the arena. That signage, which was installed at the Ice Vault on Tuesday, replaced that of the facility's previous sponsor, Camden National Bank.

The Thomas College name and likeness will also be featured throughout the arena’s interior, including the rink, grandstand areas and locker rooms. Bill Boardman, Ice Vault’s general manager, expects those graphics and renovations to be completed by Sept. 1.

Waraskevich, who has been with the Thomas men's team for 12 years, except for one at Colby, said the Ice Vault has been an ideal home for the Terriers during his more than a decade with the team. Concerns about moving to a more remote arena after the Sukees closed, he said, have been all but alleviated.

One of our concerns when we moved there was that we would get a really good student body. We get about 100 students at home games and we were worried that that wouldn't happen at Augusta, Waraskevich said. Well, we haven't missed a beat. The stands are full and our home games are a lot of fun.

Thomas' partnership with the Ice Vault is the second major hockey development the school has been involved in this summer. In June, the school announced it would form a women's club team to begin play in the 2025-26 season. That team will also play at the Ice Vault.

That team's coach is Boardman, who already has some connections in the area as head coach of the Black Tigers high school co-op. That central Maine team features players from Winslow, Erskine Academy, Gardiner, Lawrence, Maranacook, Messalonskee, Mt. Blue and Waterville.

It's a great opportunity for me, and it's a great opportunity for student-athletes who want to continue their hockey careers, Boardman said. There are a lot of girls who want to continue playing hockey, and it's exciting to be a part of something great for them and something great for Thomas College.

Boardman, who has coached the Black Tigers since the co-op was first branded as such in 2021-22, said he will continue to coach the team in 2024-25 while he recruits for Thomas. He will step down from that role after the season to take on full duties for the Terriers.

The proximity in timing of the arena and women's program announcements is no coincidence. In an email to the Morning Sentinel, Thomas College Associate Athletic Director Deb Biche-Labbe said investing in hockey is a priority for the school's athletic department.

When you look at the tradition of hockey in central Maine and beyond, along with the rising numbers in youth hockey, particularly for girls, and the growth of the sport on the women's side, you see the potential, Biche-Labbe wrote. We wanted to be at the forefront of that growth, and the investment reflects that.

While the move into women’s hockey and the new naming rights agreement represent notable ambitions for Thomas, the push into the sport may not stop there. The possibility of adding the sport to the collegiate level, Waraskevich said, is something that has been considered.

“It's been discussed,” Waraskevich said. “I don't know what level of meetings are that I wouldn't be involved in, but it's certainly something that's been discussed. It's something that I think would be a complement to (American Collegiate Hockey Association) hockey and not a replacement for it, in my opinion.”

The Thomas Mens Club team joined the ACHA, the highest level of club play, in 2013 after playing non-affiliated since the 1960s. The team plays in the Colonial Conference North along with Colby College, Central Maine Community College, the University of New England and Dartmouth College.

Thomas Athletic Director Chris Parsons could not be reached for comment on the possibility of the school adding an NCAA hockey program. Biche-Labbe said club hockey at Thomas treated the same as our NCAA programs from a funding perspective, but did not respond to a follow-up request about a possible jump to a higher university level.

Thomas will host a celebration of the Ice Vaults name change on September 4 at 3:30 p.m. The celebration will include an official sign unveiling, a tour of the renovated locker rooms, opportunities to win freebies, and a public free skate session from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.





Copy the story link