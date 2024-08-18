Sports
Opinion | How to achieve Olympic success? China offers some answers
The Chinese swimming team only began competing in the Olympics in 1988, winning its first gold medal in the women’s 100m freestyle in 1992. Since then, China has produced many gold medalists in swimming, most of whom come from the provinces of Jiangsu and Zhejiang, as well as Shanghai. How has China achieved this great feat, and why do most of the gold medalists come from the country’s coastal regions?
In the early 1970s, China managed to produce less than one egg per person per week. But between 1978 and 1983, there was a 50 percent increase in egg consumption, followed by steady increases thereafter. As China became richer, children grew much taller. Wang notes that at age seven, a boy in urban China in 2002 was 5.2 cm taller than in 1992, and a girl was 5.7 cm taller.
Parts of China’s east coast have a reputation for being the birthplace of Olympic gold medalists, and for good reason. China’s east coast has long been the richest region; people there are better nourished and more physically fit than elsewhere.
Geography is also important. Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces are crisscrossed by lakes and rivers, which stimulates the interest in swimming among residents from an early age. Wealthy cities in eastern China are able to build the sports infrastructure needed to nurture young talent.
China's large population and diversity allow it to find athletes with characteristics that meet the demands of different sports. Top athletes are extremely disciplined and can endure extreme hardships during training. But some sports prioritize a slim build and calmness of mind.
Diving, for example. Because the Chinese from the south are generally smaller than those from the north, Zhanjiang, a relatively poor city in the southwest of Guangdong province, has the honor of producing three Olympic gold medalists in diving since 2004.
Hong Kong is ranked 37th in the medal table at the Paris Olympics, outperforming other Asian economies with much larger populations. This great achievement is due not only to the determination and high calibre of its athletes, but also to the financial support of the government.
In 2024-25, the government has provided HK$5.7 billion in funding for community recreational and sports facilities. For elite athletes, the government has increased funding from the Elite Athletes Development Fund to HK$941 million, a 40 percent increase from five years ago.
Since Cheung’s fencing victory in 2021, the government and the Hong Kong Jockey Club have jointly set up a HK$300 million Sports Science and Research Funding Scheme to help athletes improve their performance. When it comes to supporting athletes, the government is undoubtedly doing the right thing and spending its money wisely.
Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee is the chairwoman of the Executive Council, legislator and chairwoman of the New People's Party
