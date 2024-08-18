



The Olympic Games mean different things to different people. Which country performs best at the games also depends on how you count the medals. In terms of gold medals, China's performance at the Paris Olympics is undoubtedly the best since 2008. This year, it tied with the US in gold medals, having won the most gold medals ever at an outdoor Summer Olympics. China maintained its dominant position in table tennis and diving, but also performed well in swimming and tennis, sports traditionally dominated by Western countries. Pan Zhanle The Chinese swimmers' record-breaking performance in the 100m freestyle was met with disbelief by swimming coach Brett Hawke, who noted that the Chinese swimmers' record-breaking victory was not humanly possible And this while Pan was tested for doping no fewer than 21 times between May and July. The Chinese swimming team only began competing in the Olympics in 1988, winning its first gold medal in the women’s 100m freestyle in 1992. Since then, China has produced many gold medalists in swimming, most of whom come from the provinces of Jiangsu and Zhejiang, as well as Shanghai. How has China achieved this great feat, and why do most of the gold medalists come from the country’s coastal regions?

The secret of China's Olympic success is a combination of economic growth, a large population base and geography. As documented by University of California, Irvine, sociologist Wang Feng in his book The Chinese Age of Plenty: Origins, Rise, and AftermathChina's spectacular economic growth since its Reform and opening up ensured that the Chinese population was much better fed. In the early 1970s, China managed to produce less than one egg per person per week. But between 1978 and 1983, there was a 50 percent increase in egg consumption, followed by steady increases thereafter. As China became richer, children grew much taller. Wang notes that at age seven, a boy in urban China in 2002 was 5.2 cm taller than in 1992, and a girl was 5.7 cm taller. Parts of China’s east coast have a reputation for being the birthplace of Olympic gold medalists, and for good reason. China’s east coast has long been the richest region; people there are better nourished and more physically fit than elsewhere. Geography is also important. Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces are crisscrossed by lakes and rivers, which stimulates the interest in swimming among residents from an early age. Wealthy cities in eastern China are able to build the sports infrastructure needed to nurture young talent. Pan Zhanle celebrates his victory in the men's 100m freestyle with a new world record of 46.40 seconds at the Olympic Games in Paris on July 31. Pan was born in China's Zhejiang province. Photo: Kyodo China's large population and diversity allow it to find athletes with characteristics that meet the demands of different sports. Top athletes are extremely disciplined and can endure extreme hardships during training. But some sports prioritize a slim build and calmness of mind. Diving, for example. Because the Chinese from the south are generally smaller than those from the north, Zhanjiang, a relatively poor city in the southwest of Guangdong province, has the honor of producing three Olympic gold medalists in diving since 2004. Seventeen years old Quan Hongchan comes from a village in Zhanjiang. Only 150 cm tall, she is the perfect example of how typical southern Chinese physique, hard training and mental strength can be combined to achieve Olympic success. She won three gold medals in diving in Tokyo and Paris, and received perfect scores for her phenomenal technique to make water splashes disappear. 05:55 The 17-year-old Chinese diving queen has won three gold medals at the Olympics, but who is Quan Hongchan? The 17-year-old Chinese diving queen has won three gold medals at the Olympics, but who is Quan Hongchan? Lee Lai Meat born in Cheung Chau, won Hong Kong's first gold medal in windsurfing in 1996. The city would not win another Olympic gold for another 25 years, when Cheung Ka-long claimed Hong Kong's first gold medal in fencing. With two gold medals in fencing at the Paris Olympics, Hong Kong ranks among the top 20 in terms of Olympic gold medals won per capita. Hong Kong is ranked 37th in the medal table at the Paris Olympics, outperforming other Asian economies with much larger populations. This great achievement is due not only to the determination and high calibre of its athletes, but also to the financial support of the government. In 2024-25, the government has provided HK$5.7 billion in funding for community recreational and sports facilities. For elite athletes, the government has increased funding from the Elite Athletes Development Fund to HK$941 million, a 40 percent increase from five years ago. Since Cheung’s fencing victory in 2021, the government and the Hong Kong Jockey Club have jointly set up a HK$300 million Sports Science and Research Funding Scheme to help athletes improve their performance. When it comes to supporting athletes, the government is undoubtedly doing the right thing and spending its money wisely. 02:15 Hong Kong's fencing queen Vivian Kong returns home after winning Olympic gold Hong Kong's fencing queen Vivian Kong returns home after winning Olympic gold The success of Cheung and Vivian Kong Manwai has caused a screen craze among children. The continued improvement in performance of Hong Kong athletes in various fields, including golf And tennis has fueled enthusiasm for sports. Sai Sha Sports Park in the New Territories, the first of its kind to be developed by a private company, is set to open later this year. Together with Kai Tak Sports Park will represent a huge leap forward in the number of sports facilities available to both elite athletes and sports enthusiasts in the community. If some of our top athletes Hong Kong may not be able to replicate the same level of success at the next Olympics. But the abundance of facilities, financial support and increased enthusiasm for sport should bode well for Hong Kong's long-term sporting development. Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee is the chairwoman of the Executive Council, legislator and chairwoman of the New People's Party

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/opinion/china-opinion/article/3274583/how-achieve-olympic-success-china-offers-some-answers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos