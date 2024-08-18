New Cayman Islands cricket tournament could fuel T10 format focused on rival football

David Warner is part of the MAX60 (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Attracting a number of big-name players, including new signing David Warner, to the picturesque Cayman Islands for the inaugural MAX 60 Caribbean League could provide a boost to T10 cricket, a lean 90-minute competition with influential sponsors.

Backed by Caribbean cricket boards and sanctioned by the International Cricket Council, the MAX60 begins on Sunday and will consist of 25 matches over eight days. The inaugural teams are T10 Abu Dhabi Champions New York Strikers, Caribbean Giants, Grand Cayman Stingrays, Boca Raton Trailblazers and Miami Lions.

Warner, the recently retired Australian cricketer, now adds a T10 competition to the T20 carousel he has jumped on, while Thisara Perera, Sikandar Raza, Dwayne Bravo and Alex Hales are other notable players who are part of MAX60.

Player earnings and salary caps are not made public, but it is clear there is a significant financial backing behind this emerging league.

“(Player payments) are in line with similar competitions worldwide,” Dario Barthley, the tournament's general manager, told me. “(The payments) allowed us to sign key international players, as well as some great emerging talent internationally and local Cayman players, 15 of whom will be paid more than ever before.”

Warner ended his international career during the T20 World Cup and is a valued player, contributing to a tournament that is trying to breathe some air into a crowded cricket landscape.

David Warner has retired from international cricket (Photo by Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty) … [+] Images) ICC via Getty Images

“David Warner is a tremendous asset and association to this league,” Barthley said. “I mean he's done everything there is to do in T20 cricket and we're blessed to have him supporting this league and showcasing his talent to the people of Cayman and the world.”

While the Caribbean is beloved for its rich cricket traditions, the Cayman Islands – south of Havana and northwest of Jamaica – are less known when it comes to the bat-and-ball sport.

But because many expats come to the country through tourism and the financial sector, cricket has been played there for decades. Since 1997, the Cayman Islands have been a member of the ICC.

The Cayman Islands may have a reputation as a tax haven, as evidenced by popular culture including Tom Cruise's The companybut the MAX60 will showcase its passion for cricket in a glamorous setting.

The Cayman Islands are known for their scenery (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) Getty Images

“The Cayman Islands actually have quite a rich cricket culture, both among the locals and the expat community,” Barthley said. “Wherever you go, people tell you about the time when all the great West Indian players came here.

“Given the landscape that the Cayman Islands has to offer, it seemed like a logical step to bring a tournament of this calibre to these shores.

“While we see this as a long-term investment in the future of cricket in the Cayman Islands and we will certainly be involved in programs focused on the longer formats of the game, we understand how important the community is.”

T10 competitions have sprung up around the world in recent years, but the format – 10 overs per side for a game length of around 90 minutes – is not played in international cricket. Five-day Test, 50-over and T20 cricket are the official formats.

Cricket’s newest and shortest sport has major backers who believe it can match football’s popularity and better suit dwindling attention spans. ICC chief executive and Zimbabwe chief Tavengwa Mukuhlani is an influential executive and proponent of T10 cricket. Zimbabwe launched a T10 league last year in a bid to find other revenue streams.

“I think they have a number of considerations for the ICC. There are three formats but two are struggling, apart from T20s,” Mukuhlani told me in late 2022.

For now, T10 cricket is not on the radar to become an official international format. But a successful MAX 60 in a beautiful setting, alongside other T10 competitions, could create momentum for cricket’s latest innovation.

“We believe MAX60 will be profitable much quicker than we have seen in the past with franchise tournaments,” Bartley said. “The rise of T10 has been clear for all to see in recent years. High octane, fast paced cricket certainly appeals to the masses.

“I can think of absolutely nothing more beautiful than watching the best cricketers in the world hitting sixes, against the backdrop of the beautiful sun, sea and sand that the Caribbean has to offer.”