EKU Football holds second practice match of fall camp









Football

17-08-2024 16:00:00 hrs

RICHMOND, Kentucky. The Eastern Kentucky University football team held its second practice game of fall camp on Saturday in preparation for the 2024 season, which kicks off Aug. 31 at Mississippi State. “I think we've made a lot of progress on both sides of the ball, and on special teams,” said head coach Walt Wells after the scrimmage. “Guys got a lot of reps, which gives them a chance to prove who they are and how much they've improved. I'm excited about where we're going.” The defense set the tone early in the game with a sack by Gabe Stephens And Jeremiah Bailey before forcing a turnover on downs. EKU's offense responded immediately on the next drive, running 65 yards in 10 plays, capped by a touchdown reception by wideout Kyle ship on an away route along the goal line. After four pointless drives, the offense found the end zone again and completed an eight-play, 60-yard drive with Ron Vann jr. making a complete catch over the middle on third-and-goal from the eight-yard line for the second touchdown from scrimmage. Two drives later the attack was set up Patrick Nations for a 31-yard field goal, which he converted. On the next drive, the offense mounted a 12-play drive that ended with a 20-yard touchdown pass over the middle to the tight end Ben Hayes on fourth and eighth. The attack remained good, Jalen Montgomery broke off a 34-yard run from the left side to set up a 30-yard strike over the middle to Marcus Calwise Jr. for six. The defense responded quickly in a goal line situation, pinning the offense deep in its own red zone while the defensive lineman Brad Gurley broke through pass protection to record a sack for a safety. The defense wasn't done yet. On the next drive, defensive back Jaheim Department a knocked down pass for a diving interception. Two rides later, Patrick Nations scored his second field goal from scrimmage, this time from 40 yards out. The scrimmage ended with a bang. On the 19th drive, Steven Shoats-Thomas tore through a swarm of wannabe tacklers up the middle before bursting down the left sideline for a 44-yard touchdown run. EKU will hold one more exhibition game during its annual Colonel Fan Day presented by Meijer on August 24 before opening its season on August 31 at Mississippi State. Single match and season tickets for the 2024 EKU football season are now available for purchase via the EKU athletics clock. Ticketscan be purchased online hereby phone at 859-622-2122, or by email at [email protected].

