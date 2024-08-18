Double bounce or not? The tennis controversy causing worldwide debate

Djokovic called it shameful that video replay technology is not yet being used everywhere in the tennis world to prevent controversial incidents such as the double bounce drama. American Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open winner, asked on X, formerly known as Twitter, whether Allensworth would face consequences, while Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas simply wrote Oh my! alongside a post featuring a slow-motion replay of the incident. According to Stephens, these are two incidents in two tournaments before the same referee. Is he going on trial? No year-end bonus? Can’t play the next grand slam? Fine? I’m really curious. However, others defended Allensworth, including tennis media personality Blair Henley, who said he had been law abiding in previous incidents and that the double bounce situation was incredibly difficult.

We may get frustrated about the lack of VAR, but that doesn't have to be the case for an individual. Last year's US Open was the first Grand Slam tournament to use a video review system to help referees make decisions that are up for debate. The technology has also been used at some ATP Tour tournaments. Djokovic is a big proponent of implementing the system at all events, and agrees with it, as does Fritz's coach and former tour player Michael Russell, who has also written about the Draper controversy. It's a shame that we don't have video footage of these kinds of situations on the court, Djokovic said. What is even more ridiculous is that we have no rule that allows the chair umpires to change the original decision based on the video review that takes place off the field!

Former world number 1 Andy Roddick also weighed in, suggesting that Draper had probably noticed the ball bouncing his way first. I feel like every time I hit a ball straight into the ground I know I hit it straight into the ground, Roddick wrote to his 1.4 million X followers. And when you have the technique, you have to get the call right, it takes longer to argue about it. Australian Daria Saville had a different perspective than the majority in a now-deleted X-post, after fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, who seemingly disagreed with her, urged her to remove the post. It's not a double bounce (Draper tried to hit a volley but picked the ball up on the bounce), Saville posted. He doesn't hit the ground (because if he did, the ball would spin forward). Even if it's a double hit, it's still one hit, so it's legal.