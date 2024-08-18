Northwestern Field Hockey Player Previews 2024: Ilse Tromp





After bursting onto the scene as a standout freshman last season, Ilse Tromp quickly became one of the key players in the Northwesterns run to the national championship. Her ability to score on penalty corners gave the Cats an extra boost that propelled them to the finish line and will undoubtedly have a huge impact during her sophomore season. Who is she? Year: Sophomore Position: Midfield/Back Place of residence: Rotterdam, Netherlands Career statistics Games played: 23 Goals: 11 Shots (on target): 51 (32) Help: 2 Save: 1 Review 2023 Last year, Tromp made her biggest impact on the team later in the season. After Maja Zivojnovic was injured in early October, Tromp stepped up to take on a larger role. After scoring just two goals in the 12 games in which Zivojnovic started, Tromp scored nine goals in the remaining 11 games. The key to Tromp’s scoring was her ability to score from the penalty corner. Her excellent drag flick made Tromp an elite option to go to. On the year, the Cats led their opponents 203-92 in penalty corner opportunities, so capitalizing on these was key to winning. In the first game of the season, Northwestern failed to score on all eight of its penalty corner opportunities, leading to the Cats’ only regular season loss last year. Tromp helped immensely in this category, with 10 of her 11 goals coming from penalty corners. Zivojnovic was the primary option to score from penalty corners early in the year, but after her injury, Tromp stepped in, scoring in key moments when needed. In the Wildcats’ first game without Zivojnovic, Tromp scored the opening goal and the game-winning goal away against No. 3 Iowa. She was also able to score the tying goal in the fourth quarter against No. 4 Rutgers in the game that decided the Big Ten Championship. Tromp became even more important during the NCAA Tournament, scoring in three of the four games. This included two goals in the NCAA quarterfinal against Louisville and the opening goal in the Final Four game against Duke, all of which were scored from penalty corners. Tromp's ability to play the entire game was also a major factor helping the Wildcats. Her 1,245 minutes played were second only to Annabel Skubisz on the team as she helped anchor the defense to 13 shutouts on the year. Expectations It’s hard to predict what will happen with last year’s second All-Big Ten selection. An offseason of collegiate development should only help Tromp reach even higher numbers in her sophomore year, and the loss of Alia Marshall should solidify Tromp’s role in the lineup on the defensive end. However, with Maja Zivojnovic returning from injury, her opportunities at cornerback may be limited. While it remains to be seen how this will affect her scoring, Tromp remains an option who can be called upon at any given time. It wouldn’t be a surprise at all to see Tromp have another double-digit goal-scoring season while playing the majority of the minutes.

