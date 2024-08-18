Sports
Cricket Australia releases plans for next seven summers, with uncertainty over future of Brisbane Tests
In short:
According to plans released by Cricket Australia, Brisbane will not play a Test match in 2026-27.
A one-off Test match against England has been scheduled for March 2027, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first Test match at the MCG.
What now?
The first men's Test match of the summer begins on November 22 against India in Perth.
Brisbane will miss a Test match in the 2026-27 summer for the first time in 50 years, while Cricket Australia has secured long-term teams in Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne.
On Sunday, authorities announced their plans for the next seven summers, with Melbourne retaining the Boxing Day Test and Sydney hosting the New Year's game.
Adelaide hosts a Test match in mid-December in both summers, with a mix of day and night matches in the South Australian capital.
But for other states there is less certainty.
Perth is set to host the first Test match of the next three summers, and the Western Australian government does not want a longer agreement.
Negotiations with other states continue, but the city with the most uncertainty is Brisbane. The city has been in debate for 12 months about stadiums, with a view to hosting the 2032 Olympic Games.
The Gabba is expected not to host a Test match in the 2026-27 season, for the first time since 1976-77.
This is partly because there are fewer Test matches that summer, with New Zealand coming for a four-Test tour and a Test match against England at the MCG in March to mark the 150th anniversary.
The trade-off could be that North Queensland hosts a winter Test match against Bangladesh at one end of the summer.
But either way, Gabba will face a period of uncertainty even after that period.
“In Brisbane it's harder (to plan) because of the infrastructure. There's just uncertainty so we're not sure of the long-term solution,” CA chairman Mike Baird said.
“What we do know is that the Gabba has a lifespan that ends in 2030. We need a solution and we are working with the AFL on a long-term solution.
“We want a great venue in Brisbane that can support Queensland Cricket and Australian cricket for years to come.”
Hobart's new closed-roof stadium, expected to open in 2029, could pose an additional threat to future Gabba Tests.
When asked if it is possible that Brisbane could regularly fall out of CA's annual cycle, Baird said it was unlikely.
“It's hard to imagine, but we have to have the facilities and the land that make that possible,” he said.
“We want the fans to have the best experience when they come to see the best players in the world.”
In a letter to members on Sunday, Queensland Cricket chairman Kirsten Pike and CEO Terry Svenson said they were not frustrated by CA's decision. Instead, they urged the state government to get Brisbane's stadium strategy right.
“Large stadiums in other states are now seen as more attractive for cricket matches, both commercially and in terms of fans, than the Gabba,” the pair said.
“It is deeply disappointing that the 2026-27 Gabba Test has fallen victim to the uncertainty surrounding planning and infrastructure development ahead of preparations for the 2032 Olympic Games, particularly around the Gabba.
“The lack of detail around the timing, promised improvements and actual investment in the Gabba creates uncertainty and is likely to continue to impact our operations until addressed.”
Adelaide suspends Tests after 'contempt' call
Adelaide's assurances came after last summer's verbal spat, in which cricket administrators were accused of treating South Australian fans “with contempt”.
The South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) said the deal would give fans certainty over the timing of the annual men's Test match at the venue, and would also make the Christmas Test a “destination event for cricket lovers” across the country.
The agreement comes after the timing of the Test match in January last summer was criticised by SACA. SACA chairman Will Rayner said today that “robust negotiations” had been held with Cricket Australia to secure a place in the competition before Christmas.
“It’s a great reward for the South Australian cricket audience because this is such a well-supported Test. It made absolute sense for Cricket Australia to capture this content here,” he said.
“We were really assertive.
“SACA has made no secret of the fact that we did not find last year's planning appropriate.”
Test location allocations
PERTH: First men's test every summer from 2024-25 to 2026-27. One international white ball for men
ADELAIDE: Pre-Christmas Test from 2025-26 to 2030-31, with a mix of day and day-night matches. One men's white-ball match and one women's white-ball match each summer.
MELBOURNE: Boxing Day Test until 2030-2031, 150th Test against England in March 2027.
SYDNEY: New Year's Test until 2030-31
BRISBANE: Test in December or November in 2024-25 and 2025-26. Men's white-ball competition in both summers.
ABC/AAP
