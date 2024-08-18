Connect with us

Cricket Australia releases plans for next seven summers, with uncertainty over future of Brisbane Tests

In short:

According to plans released by Cricket Australia, Brisbane will not play a Test match in 2026-27.

A one-off Test match against England has been scheduled for March 2027, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first Test match at the MCG.

The first men's Test match of the summer begins on November 22 against India in Perth.

Brisbane will miss a Test match in the 2026-27 summer for the first time in 50 years, while Cricket Australia has secured long-term teams in Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne.

On Sunday, authorities announced their plans for the next seven summers, with Melbourne retaining the Boxing Day Test and Sydney hosting the New Year's game.

Adelaide hosts a Test match in mid-December in both summers, with a mix of day and night matches in the South Australian capital.

But for other states there is less certainty.

Perth is set to host the first Test match of the next three summers, and the Western Australian government does not want a longer agreement.

Negotiations with other states continue, but the city with the most uncertainty is Brisbane. The city has been in debate for 12 months about stadiums, with a view to hosting the 2032 Olympic Games.

The sun sets over the Gabba during cricket

If Test cricket is not played in Brisbane in 2026-27, it would be the first time since 1976-77.(Getty Images: Bradley Kanaris)

The Gabba is expected not to host a Test match in the 2026-27 season, for the first time since 1976-77.

This is partly because there are fewer Test matches that summer, with New Zealand coming for a four-Test tour and a Test match against England at the MCG in March to mark the 150th anniversary.

The trade-off could be that North Queensland hosts a winter Test match against Bangladesh at one end of the summer.

But either way, Gabba will face a period of uncertainty even after that period.

“In Brisbane it's harder (to plan) because of the infrastructure. There's just uncertainty so we're not sure of the long-term solution,” CA chairman Mike Baird said.

“What we do know is that the Gabba has a lifespan that ends in 2030. We need a solution and we are working with the AFL on a long-term solution.

“We want a great venue in Brisbane that can support Queensland Cricket and Australian cricket for years to come.”

