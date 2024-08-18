Michigan Football Two-Deep On Offense

With just two weeks of fall camp remaining, positions are still being contested, but the depth chart for Michigan Football is starting to take shape. We can put together a two-deep for Michigan Football by combining our intel with comments from coaches and players. Starters, rotation and potential breakout players to watch as the season progresses. Let's take a look at the attack.

QUARTERLY BACK BREAKTHROUGH: JADYN DAVIS

There’s nothing set in stone yet and we may not know who the starter is until early in the game or even when the offense takes the field. But this job always felt like Alex Orji could lose it and he’s been strong so far in fall camp. Orji brings extra momentum to the offense with his legs and has the highest ceiling in the QB room. Davis Warren should not be underestimated and could end up as the backup quarterback over Jack Tuttle. Warren has had a strong camp passing the ball, while Tuttle has been hampered at times. While we should expect Jadyn Davis to go undrafted, he has exceeded expectations this offseason and should get chances to fit into a game this season and is a key factor for the starting position in 2025.

WALK BACK BREAKTHROUGH: COLE CABANA

There’s not much to talk about at the top of the depth chart at running back. This group is led by Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings, two players who have performed strongly this fall and have gotten plenty of shout-outs from the coaching staff. What we don’t know is how they’ll be used on early downs in short yardage. That’s something we’ll learn as the season progresses. There is still a bit of a battle going on for the RB3 role with Ben Hall and Jordan Marshall. Both players had solid fall camps and will play this season. Like Edwards and Mullings, we don’t know what the rotations will look like or how big Hall or Marshal’s role could be this season. We haven’t heard much about Cole Cabana, but in some ways that’s a good thing. Cabana has dealt with injuries during his time in Ann Arbor. Now that he’s over 200 pounds and looks healthy, Cabana should get opportunities this year, even if that means climbing the special teams ladder.

WIDE RECEIVER BREAKTHROUGH: CHANNING GOODWIN OR IMARION STEWART

With Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson gone, a pair of wide receivers will need to step up in 2024. The staff is looking for Tyler Morris to step into the WR1 role to start the season, with his role being compared to Ronnie Bell and Wilson. Semaj Morgan will be the WR2 and will always be on the field with Morris. The freshman breakout is looking to expand his role this season and should be a dangerous weapon after the catch. Fred Moore will step into the X-receiver role to start the season, but with the way Michigan rotates, it will be interesting to see how he’s used. Moore has crafty speed and could surprise this season. He’ll split reps somewhat with Youngstown State transfer C.J. Charleston. The versatile receiver has had a strong camp and brings experience to the table. Amorion Walker will get opportunities to prove he can be a deep threat outside of receiver. If he shows explosiveness and plays, his role will increase. It’s hard to imagine Michigan adding more than five receivers, but freshmen Channing Goodwin and I’Marion Stewart have had strong training camps and have been praised enough by coaches that we wouldn’t be shocked to see them take the field in 2024.

TIGHT END BREAKTHROUGH: BRADY PRIESKORN

Colston Loveland leads the tight end group. Loveland is arguably the best tight end in college football and is a serious contender to lead Michigan in receiving this season. The emergence of Marlin Klein this offseason gives Michigan the second tight end it needs and the flexibility to move Loveland outside more often. Max Bredeson has his own role as an H-Back/FB in this offense. Bredeson has asked for a bigger role in the passing game, and he should get it. One player who made waves in fall camp was Jalen Hoffman. The walk-on should at least be a backup to Bredeson, but his pass-catching skills could earn him rotation reps. Deakon Tonielli figures to have the TE3 role heading into the season and will be used in line-13 personnel. Zack Marshall is more of a vertical threat and should back up Loveland. This is a strong group, so it will be tough for a freshman to step up, but Brady Prieskorn could see a bigger role as the season progresses.

OFFENSIVE LINE BREAKTHROUGH: BLAKE FRAZIER