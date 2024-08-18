Sports
Four potential PTOs that could make sense for the Avalanche
We know the Colorado Avalanche will likely bring one or two players to training camp for a PTO (player tryout), but who could that be?
There’s not a lot of quality left on the free agent market, and everyone still on the market has question marks about their play. That’s why a tryout makes more sense than a guaranteed contract at this point. Let these players come to camp, see if they can stick with the Avalanche, and potentially earn a deal. There’s not a lot of risk in something like that, and it could pay off.
Last fall, it was Joel Kiviranta who came to camp on a PTO. He didn't earn an NHL deal right away, but went to the AHL, worked hard and eventually got one.
Which names should the Avalanche consider in training camp?
Dominic Cuban
The Avalanche apparently took a good look at the Ottawa Senators last year with some of their offseason acquisitions. They may not have been thrilled with Kubalik, but he would be a good choice if they need a scoring winger to watch during training camp.
Kubalik doesn't score much more than goals, but he can score. He strikes me as one of those guys who scores a lot of goals on bad teams, but he's worth a look if you don't guarantee him a contract. He's coming off the worst season of his NHL career, but had scored between 15 and 30 goals in the previous four seasons.
There were rumors that he would go back to Switzerland, but I haven't seen any confirmation of that yet.
Steven Lorentz
Stop me if you've heard me say this name before.
Well, it’s now August 17th and he doesn’t have an NHL contract, so I’m more inclined to just invite him to training camp and see if he can earn one. We’ve covered Lorentz before so we don’t need to go through it all again, but he’s big, physical, has killed penalties before and can play a little center. The 28-year-old is also officially a Stanley Cup winner now. He’d be an easy depth player to bring to training camp and see if he can compete for a bottom-six spot.
Philip Zadina
Will he live up to the potential everyone thought he had when he was taken 6th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft? No, but as a training body and a team that could perhaps use some skill up front, he wouldn’t be the worst guy to bring in.
Zadina signed with San Jose last summer for a chance at more ice time and a bigger role, and it didn't work out. At 24, he's probably running out of opportunities to show he belongs in the NHL. I highly doubt he can hang in the top six on a team with Cup aspirations, but you never know when things are just going to click for a guy. That's why you take him to training camp on a PTO instead of signing him to a contract.
James van Riemsdyk
Does the 1,000+ game veteran have anything left in the tank? Can he keep up with the Avalanche? He scored 38 points for the Bruins last season, so he still has some scoring potential, but speed is the real question. Any questions you have about him can be answered in training camp on a PTO.
|
Sources
2/ https://coloradohockeynow.com/2024/08/17/four-potential-ptos-that-could-make-sense-for-the-avalanche/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Four potential PTOs that could make sense for the Avalanche
- Indonesia's Independence Day was held for the first time in the unfinished capital of Nusantara
- British Foreign Office official resigns over 'British complicity in war crimes' in Gaza
- Most controversial match point ever sparks outrage in tennis, Jack Draper beats Felix Auger-Aliassime
- Michigan Football Two-Deep On Offense
- 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits off Russia's eastern coast – Anadolu Agency
- Indonesia celebrates Independence Day in Jakarta and its new capital Nusantara
- Cricket Australia releases plans for next seven summers, with uncertainty over future of Brisbane Tests
- Russia says Ukraine used missiles used by US in Kursk bridge attack
- Why I'm researching diet drinks, the popular “health hack” on the internet
- Britain and Russia are waiting for US approval for the Storm Shadow airstrikes on Kiev, the Times reports.
- Indonesia holds limited Independence Day event in struggling new capital | The Mighty 790 KFGO