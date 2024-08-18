Four potential PTOs that could make sense for the Avalanche

We know the Colorado Avalanche will likely bring one or two players to training camp for a PTO (player tryout), but who could that be?

There’s not a lot of quality left on the free agent market, and everyone still on the market has question marks about their play. That’s why a tryout makes more sense than a guaranteed contract at this point. Let these players come to camp, see if they can stick with the Avalanche, and potentially earn a deal. There’s not a lot of risk in something like that, and it could pay off.

Last fall, it was Joel Kiviranta who came to camp on a PTO. He didn't earn an NHL deal right away, but went to the AHL, worked hard and eventually got one.

Which names should the Avalanche consider in training camp?

Dominic Cuban

The Avalanche apparently took a good look at the Ottawa Senators last year with some of their offseason acquisitions. They may not have been thrilled with Kubalik, but he would be a good choice if they need a scoring winger to watch during training camp.

Kubalik doesn't score much more than goals, but he can score. He strikes me as one of those guys who scores a lot of goals on bad teams, but he's worth a look if you don't guarantee him a contract. He's coming off the worst season of his NHL career, but had scored between 15 and 30 goals in the previous four seasons.

There were rumors that he would go back to Switzerland, but I haven't seen any confirmation of that yet.

Steven Lorentz

Stop me if you've heard me say this name before.

Well, it’s now August 17th and he doesn’t have an NHL contract, so I’m more inclined to just invite him to training camp and see if he can earn one. We’ve covered Lorentz before so we don’t need to go through it all again, but he’s big, physical, has killed penalties before and can play a little center. The 28-year-old is also officially a Stanley Cup winner now. He’d be an easy depth player to bring to training camp and see if he can compete for a bottom-six spot.

Philip Zadina

Will he live up to the potential everyone thought he had when he was taken 6th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft? No, but as a training body and a team that could perhaps use some skill up front, he wouldn’t be the worst guy to bring in.

Zadina signed with San Jose last summer for a chance at more ice time and a bigger role, and it didn't work out. At 24, he's probably running out of opportunities to show he belongs in the NHL. I highly doubt he can hang in the top six on a team with Cup aspirations, but you never know when things are just going to click for a guy. That's why you take him to training camp on a PTO instead of signing him to a contract.

James van Riemsdyk

Does the 1,000+ game veteran have anything left in the tank? Can he keep up with the Avalanche? He scored 38 points for the Bruins last season, so he still has some scoring potential, but speed is the real question. Any questions you have about him can be answered in training camp on a PTO.