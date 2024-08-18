Swiatek sets up Sabalenka semi-final in Cincinnati





Jannik Sinner reached the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Open with a hard-fought 4-6 7-5 6-4 victory over Andrey Rublev, taking revenge for last week's defeat to the Russian in Montreal. Sinner was knocked out of his final tournament at the Canadian Open by Rublev, having missed the Paris Olympics due to a bout of tonsillitis. He fought back from a set down to avoid a repeat in stormy conditions in Ohio on Saturday, but looked to be in trouble when he conceded two break points while a set down. The world number one saved both points before recovering from a nasty fall to win a 26-shot rally at 4-4, eventually serving out the second set on his second chance. Sinner then held off a Rublev revival in the third set to win for two hours and 25 minutes, and then expressed pride in the way he had handled adversity. “It took a lot of mental strength today,” Sinner said after his victory. “It was very tough conditions, very windy. “In the first set he started really well and I didn't play my best tennis, but in the second set I felt like I had a lot of chances. I waited for my chance. I'm really happy to have made it to the semi-finals.” Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka played a semi-final against Iga Swiatek in the women's heavyweight class, where she won 6-3 6-2 against Liudmila Samsonova. Sabalenka needed just one hour and 19 minutes to secure her victory, winning 10 of the last 13 games to equal her highest head-to-head score with Samsonova: 2-2. Data Debrief: Sabalenka Joins Exclusive Club Sabalenka is in the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open for the fourth time, a shared record for WTA players in the Open Era tournament. Jelena Jankovic, Serena Williams and Simona Halep are the only other women to have accomplished this feat.

