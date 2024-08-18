NFL Backfields Shaping Up Into 2024 Fantasy Football Nightmares | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors





Todd Kirkland/Getty Images Okay, a lot of people are probably surprised to see the Atlanta Falcons here. After all, Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has an average draft position of third among running backs. In June, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said told reporters that his plans for the 2024 season were to give Robinson the ball as much as possible. “When you get the ball in his hands, he makes people miss. He gets extra yards and he can fight for extra yards, he breaks tackles, he's fast, he's explosive, he's strong. He could do so many things that sometimes you can get overwhelmed, maybe as a play-caller or as a designer. I think he really enjoys the whole process. I think he likens himself to that role of Christian McCaffrey. If we can get anywhere close to the great player that Christian McCaffrey is, I think we're all going to be pretty excited.” So what's the problem? It's the same as a year ago: the presence of third-year tailback Tyler Allgeier. Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson told reporters It was recently indicated that Allgeier, just like last year, will play an important role in Atlanta's attack. “Tyler is going to be a huge part of this offense,” Robinson said. “He just wants to get on the field in any way he can. Tyler is going to be a big part of it, and we're definitely going to lean on him at certain points in the season.” That last part should strike fear into the hearts of fantasy managers who spend a first-round pick on Robinson. Allgeier didn’t stop Robinson from becoming a top-10 running back last year, but his 204 touches in 2023 have certainly eclipsed Robinson’s fantasy ceiling. Having two talented backs is good for the Falcons, but for Robinson to reach his ADP, he needs to be a workhorse. Workhorses don't give 200 touches to another defender.

