Rogers Legends of Hockey: Fuhr Believes Wolf Has a Bright Future

Grant Fuhr has complete faith in this not so great goalkeeper. Fuhr is one of the most successful goaltenders in NHL history, having the Edmonton Oilers to a handful of Stanley Cup celebrations over a seven-season span from 1984 to 1990. The Hockey Hall of Fame inductee now resides in Palm Springs, where he's been dispensing his insights as part of the broadcast team for the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds. In that capacity, he's had plenty of opportunity to watch puck-stopping prospect Dustin Wolf, the rising fan favorite who's poised to earn a full-time job with the Calgary Flames this upcoming season.

He's going to be good, said Fuhr, who played alongside Wolf and other NHL and PWHL standouts in Saturday's Legends of Hockey event, a close matchup that followed the tournament's second round at the Rogers Charity Classic. "With Coachella Valley, I get to see a lot of him. He's ultra-competitive, he sees the game really well, he never gives up. He's a bit of a throwback. Yeah, he's going to have some ups and downs this year because first of all, it's his first year in the National Hockey League, and second of all, he's on a team that's kind of rebuilding. But I think you're going to be pleasantly surprised by how good he is. Wolf, 23, is a two-time winner of the AHL's goaltender-of-the-year honors and saw his bright future coming by winning four straight starts with the Flames through the end of the 2023-24 season, but some still argue he's simply too small to achieve stardom at the highest level. He's listed as 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, disappointing dimensions in an era of masked monsters. It still comes down to being able to stop the puck, Fuhr stressed. It doesn't matter if you're 6'3" or 5'6," you can stop the puck in a lot of different ways. I know everyone was fixated on size for a while, but the game is different. Now you have to be athletic and you have to be able to move. And that goes back to fitting into the wheelhouse of a smaller goalie.

Article Contents

Look at (Mike) Vernon, myself. We were in that 5-foot-9 or 5-foot-10 range. You still have to be able to move and you still have to be able to play. Yeah, size is great, but you don't have to be big to be good. Photo by Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia WHY NOT US? Jake DeBrusk moved to Calgary a few months ago. However, it will only be a home for the low season. There was widespread speculation that DeBrusk would join the Flames as an unrestricted free agent, but the 27-year-old winger instead signed a seven-year, $38.5 million contract with the Flames. Vancouver Canadians. Given Craig Conroy's approach to his summer signings, it's safe to assume the Flames offered him a shorter-term contract. It wasn't something I ruled out in the beginning, said DeBrusk, who grew up in Edmonton, where his father Louie skated for the Oilers for six seasons, when asked about rumors of interest from the Flames. "I don't know if my dad would have loved me that much if I had told him that, but at the same time, you have to do what's best for you and that's what I did. Vancouver obviously stepped up and made it pretty easy for me not to look anywhere else.

They came up with an incredible offer, an offer I couldn't refuse. DeBrusk, a former Boston Bruins player, is excited to spend the highlights of his career on the West Coast. Although he realizes that his new neighbours in Calgary, with the Canucks emblem on his jersey, will not support him. "I bought a house here, so I'm still getting used to the terrain and meeting a lot of people," said DeBrusk, who quickly accepted his invitation to the Rogers Legends of Hockey event since it was only a 20-minute drive from his new home. "It seems like a lot has changed in my life in the last two months, but people have been really nice to me. It's been a good summer. I'm from Edmonton so this is a rival city to be in. I feel like I'm in enemy territory. But everyone here treats me well. AND CALGARY? Jayna Hefford hears this question a lot and that's a good sign. Hefford, who won four Olympic gold medals while excelling with the Canadian national women's program, is now senior vice-president of hockey operations for the PWHL, a six-team league that was a huge success in its inaugural season.

"I think one of the biggest surprises for me was how quickly the expansion conversation started," Hefford said. "I think two months into the season, people were asking us when we were going to expand and where we were going to expand. Obviously, we were excited to try to build this and grow it and expand and get into new markets, and we've had some great success in Detroit and Pittsburgh with neutral site games. I think we expected to see a lot more of those types of games this year to really test some markets. As long as we continue on this path, we are curious to see what this will bring us in terms of growing the number of teams and entering new markets. Like Calgary for example? The PWHL currently has a hat trick of teams in Canada in Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto and another three in the US Minnesota won the championship in Year 1. I spoke to a few people today who said, This would be a great city, Hefford said prior to teeing off at the Rogers Legends of Hockey in Canyon Meadows. I've spent some time here. It's a great hockey market. I know there's a new facility being built. We'd definitely like to have a presence in Western Canada. So there is a lot of excitement in this city and others. We have to work through it. CHIP SHOT: DeBrusk and Sarah Fillier, the first overall pick in the 2024 PWHL Draft, won Saturday's charity shootout, earning a $100,000 donation for the EvenStart for Childrens Foundation. They defeated Hefford and Edmonton Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner in the final of this match-play bracket. The event raised a total of $250,000, split between eight charities. [email protected]

Article Contents