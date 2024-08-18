HEROall #1 in outdoor table tennis tables





Our tables last longer than the competition, and for 12 good reasons…

1. Made in Australia Designed and manufactured in Australia, POPP is 100% Australian owned and operated. 2. Steel for optimum durability + playability

Steel provides the ultimate playing surface (no chipping or crumbling concrete here) and the strongest tables available. 3. Choice of colours

Choose your own table colour (HERO) or colours (ICON) from the POPP colour range, just because you can. 4. Fixed steel net + equipment holder

For spontaneous play, all-day accessibility and ultimate durability, each POPP table comes with a fixed steel net and a holder for rackets and balls. 5. All-weather surface treatment

POPP tables are resistant to all weather conditions thanks to industrial standards and surface treatments and materials for the exterior. (We base this on the surface treatments on oil platforms at sea.) 6. Permanent outdoor application

The HERO and ICON tables are made for year-round use, permanent installation and all weather and climate conditions. Say goodbye to folding tables, for good. 7. Critically acclaimed design

POPP tables have a balanced form and function and have received numerous awards in the field of furniture and space creation for their minimalist, modern design and effective space activation. 8. Easy self-assembly + anchoring

All POPP tables are lockable (with anchoring feet). The ICON table requires partial assembly by the customer – a simple process of 1-2 hours. 9. 2.74m x 1.525m x 0.76m high

POPP tables are competition size and meet International Table Tennis Federation specifications. Whether it's casual play or training for the Olympics, one POPP size fits all. 10. DIY Artwork Finished

The HERO and ICON tables are the perfect canvas for community-led DIY Artwork. Transform your table into a unique work of art on location with our DIY Artwork Guidelines. 11. Protective packaging

Receive your POPP table with confidence in our custom protective packaging (ICON image). 12. 5 year warranty on the structure + 2 year warranty on the surface treatment*

The HERO and ICON tables are covered by our limited 5 + 2 year warranty.

