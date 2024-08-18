Sports
A Letter to the Queensland Cricket Community
Dear club, association, partner, player, coach, umpire, volunteer, sponsor, fan and supporter of Queensland Cricket,
At a glance
- No Gabba Test in 2026-27
- The ongoing uncertainty over the future of Gabbas and its suitability to host international cricket has left other interstate venues outranked
- Brisbane's future stadium needs must be addressed urgently
Just over 12 months ago, the Chairman and I took the opportunity to provide you with a detailed update on Queensland Crickets' approach to the proposed redevelopment of the Gabba and our options regarding relocation of the venue in the lead up to the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
In the period since that communication, much has changed in our response and preparations for the coming seasons through 2032 and beyond.
The State Government's decision to renege on its commitment to rebuild the Gabba and to downgrade its proposed Olympic role has resulted in direct and indirect changes to the way we conduct our business.
The most obvious consequence is that there will be no Test match at the Gabba Stadium in 2026-27 for the first time since 1976-77.
Major stadiums in other states are now considered more attractive for cricket matches, both commercially and in terms of fans, than the Gabba Stadium.
It is deeply disappointing that the 2026-27 Gabba Test has fallen victim to the uncertainty surrounding planning and infrastructure development ahead of preparations for the 2032 Olympic Games, particularly around the Gabba.
The lack of detail around planning, promised improvements and actual investment in the Gabba creates uncertainty and is likely to continue to impact our operations until addressed.
While not overly alarming, the potential outcome of this continued uncertainty could have a significant impact on statewide participation and fan engagement in both men's and women's cricket.
It goes without saying that such an impact would have a corresponding effect on our business and, more importantly, on our ability to deliver our purpose of promoting and growing cricket so that all Queenslanders can play, participate in and enjoy the sport.
While we recognise that there are other economic and social issues at play, we urge the Government to at least provide certainty about the development of a suitable stadium for the long term, as the Government’s own assessment has shown that the Gabba’s lifespan is limited, which is supported by the Quirk assessment of Olympic infrastructure.
Queensland Cricket believes a permanent commitment also means it will use the sport and major stadiums to drive economic growth.
We urge our leaders to be bold, innovative and focused on the long term.
Background
Cricket Australia will shortly announce the long-term international schedule for men’s (until 2031) and women’s (until 2026) home matches, One Day Internationals and T20 Internationals. This follows a process in which it sought input and commitments from governments and stakeholders regarding the scheduling of matches.
Although the Gabba will host the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series this year, and the second Test of next year’s Ashes series, a day/night match, it will not host a Test in the following season. This will be the first time since the 1976-77 season that this has happened, with an unbroken run of 49 Tests by the time the 2026-27 season begins.
Instead, Queensland Cricket is partnering with Cricket Australia to host white-ball internationals at the Gabba that season, while the four Test series against New Zealand will be played in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.
The one-off commemorative Test to mark 150 years will also be played at the MCG.
After 49 consecutive Tests at the Gabba, there will no doubt be many disappointed cricket fans wondering why Gabbas was left out of the 2026-27 Test schedule.
As previously stated, state governments were given the opportunity to bid for international cricket content for the next seven years (i.e. the South Australian Government and SACA secured a Test before Christmas for each season during that period, while the Western Australian Government and WACA committed to hosting the opening Test of the summer in Perth for three years).
These planning decisions have been made by Cricket Australia to maximise investment in cricket. Queensland Cricket supports this approach as more funding can be shared between all states and territories to further grow the sport.
We remain hopeful that Test cricket will return to the Gabba after the 2026-27 summer, despite the current lack of detail and uncertainty surrounding upgrades to the Gabba.
We are confident that in addition to the major stadiums, regional stadiums in Queensland, such as the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, will continue to play an important role in hosting international men's and women's cricket matches in the future.
In the short term, we will be working closely with Cricket Australia, the Department of Tourism and Sport, Economic Development Queensland, Stadiums Queensland and Brisbane City Council, including the Brisbane Economic Development Agency, to ensure the Test matches against India and England deliver excellent events at the Gabba.
We will continue to provide updates as necessary.
Kind regards,
Kirsten Pike (Queensland Cricket Chairman) and Terry Svenson (Queensland Cricket CEO)

