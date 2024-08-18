David Sanders commits to Vols for 2025





Five-star recruit David Sanders, the top offensive tackle in the 2025 class, has committed to Tennessee football. Sanders announced his commitment Saturday at Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina, choosing the Vols over Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State and South Carolina. “The Volunteers, they've been at the top of the league for a long time,” Sanders told Tom Loy of 247Sports after announcing his decision. “Coach (Josh) Heupel and that coaching staff, they've done a great job for me and my family.” The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Sanders isn't just the highest-rated player at his position. He's also ranked as the No. 2 prospect overall in the 2025 class by the 247Sports CompositeHe ranks second only to five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, a commit from LSU. To give it some context, UT's acclaimed five-star quarterback, Nico Iamaleava, was the third-best player in the 2023 class. David Sanders is Tennessee's newest 5-star offensive tackle Sanders was approached by nearly every school in a major conference, but he ultimately gave the Vols the highest-rated recruit in their class. Darnell Wright and Wanya Morris were the last five-star offensive tackles to sign with Tennessee, both from the 2019 class. Wright went on to become an All-SEC performer and the No. 10 pick by the Chicago Bears in 2023. Morris transferred to Oklahoma in 2021 and was drafted in the third round by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023. He won a Super Bowl as a rookie. Tennessee's current left tackle Lance Heard was also a five-star prospect and the No. 3 offensive tackle in the class of 2023. He signed with LSU and transferred to Tennessee this season. Tennessee football 2025 recruiting class Sanders can sign with Tennessee on Dec. 4 when the early signing period begins. He is the Vols' 22nd commitment in the 2025 class. Sanders joins quarterback George MacIntyre, offensive lineman Douglas Utu, tight end DaSaahn Brame, safety Lagonza Hayward, defensive lineman Mariyon Dye, wide receiver Travis Smith, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, linebacker Christian Gass, wide receiver Radarious Jackson, edge rusher Jayden Loftin, offensive lineman Nic Moore and tight end Jack Van Dorselaer (all four stars). The Vols also bring in running back Justin Baker, safety Sidney Walton, offensive tackle Antoni Kade Ogumoro, cornerback Tre Poteat, cornerback Dylan Lewis, defensive lineman Charles House, defensive lineman Darrion Smith, wide receiver Joakim Dodson and star cornerback Tyler Redmond (all three the stars). Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football reporter. Email[email protected]. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing to knoxnews.com/subscribe. Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to theSEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

