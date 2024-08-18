Cincinnati Open: Jack Draper beats Felix Auger-Aliassime on controversial match point to reach quarterfinals | Tennis News

Jack Draper secured a place in the last eight of the Cincinnati Open by coming from behind to beat Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 5-7 6-4 6-4 after a controversial match point.

It was the third straight three-set win for Draper, who will face 15th-seeded Dane Holger Rune in the quarter-finals.

Auger-Aliassime had already won 6-3 6-1 against seventh-seeded Casper Ruud earlier in the day, after the team was unable to appear on court on Thursday evening due to rain. However, he showed no signs of fatigue in the first set and took his only break point in the twelfth game.

It was the only break point the Canadian would face in the match, as Draper fought back to claim victory.

The match ended in controversy, with Auger-Aliassime arguing that the ball on match point had first hit the frame of Draper's racket and then the ground, before falling over the net cord.

The players started talking to the referee and the crowd chanted for the match to be replayed, but the decision stood.

Draper says he "would have replayed the point 100 percent" if the supervisor had asked him



Draper said after the match that he “100 percent would have replayed” the point if the tournament director had asked him to, but he said it was not clear to him what had happened.

“I was serving-volleying, he hit a great pass in front of me. I was shocked by the pass, I was too busy looking at him. I didn't see what happened,” Draper said.

“I immediately looked at the referee to see if he had called a double bounce or not. As a player I try to concentrate on what I'm doing – I can't make that call. I said when the supervisor came that if you said it was a double bounce and he saw it clearly, I would 100 percent replay the point.

“The few times in the last 12 months where I've had to do the right thing sometimes… we've had a long battle here and it would be extremely unfair to Felix if the game was won that way. I couldn't make that decision myself.”

Henman: It's not up to Draper to make the decision

Sky Sports' Tim Henman:

“It was a very difficult match point. I think in most cases a player knows if the ball has gone down and hit the ground. But if you know Jack, and you know his integrity, his sportsmanship… if there is any doubt, then it is not up to Jack to make the decision.

“Ultimately that is the referee's responsibility and the referee is wrong.

Tim Henman gives his reaction to Draper's controversial match point and discusses how the use of further technology could help referees in the future



“It's not necessarily the easiest decision for the referee. And I think we should use the technology that we have – I mean, I got a video clip of it sent to me 45 seconds later.

“I'm glad that at the US Open, if there's a replay, we can use the video replay. Hopefully that will make sure the right person wins the points. We don't want a point to be decided by a mistake.”

How the match point controversy unfolded

Draper is through to the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open, but only after a highly controversial match point against Auger-Aliassime





Draper misses a volley, but the ball hits the frame of his racket in the ground. The ball lands on the net cord and lands on match point for Auger-Aliassime.

Referee Gregory Allensworth: “Ladies and gentlemen, I rule this was a fair shot. Game, set and match, Draper.”

Fabric dealer: “I would replay it (the point). If there was a replay, I would replay it, but I don't know.”

Auger Aliassim: “Jack, you know…”

Fabric dealer: “I wasn't looking at the ground. I wasn't looking, you know. If there was a repeat…”

Auger-Aliassime to Allensworth: “That's terrible what you just did. Didn't you see the ball bounce on the ground?”

Allensworth: “It bounced off the cord and fell over?”

Auger Aliassim: “No, no no. Like on the floor?”

Allensworth: “Like after he hit him?”

Auger Aliassim: “He dropped it on the ground, what do you mean?”

Allensworth: “I didn't see that.”

Auger Aliassim: “He threw it on the ground.”

Allensworth: “I didn't see that. I saw it come off the frame and go over it.”

Auger Aliassim: “You go away (from the court) now, and it's going to be everywhere. And it's going to look ridiculous. I mean it, it's going to look ridiculous. It's going to be crazy, and I know it's not his (Draper) place to make that call, it's match point for him, it's the win for him, but it's your place to make that call.”

Fabric dealer: “Felix, can I tell you something? I was looking at you.”

Auger Aliassim: “It doesn't matter what you were looking at. You've played enough to know where it was going when you hit it. It's up to you (Allensworth) to make that call. Are you really not going to go back on your call?”

Allensworth: “That's how I saw it.”

*The crowd chants “replay.”*

Fabric dealer: “I don't know, I looked at him (Auger-Aliassime). It's your (Allensworth) decision.”

Allensworth: “Yes, no, I saw it. You got it.”

Auger-Aliassime summons supervisor to court

Allensworth: “This is a matter of judgement, but yes, we can talk about it.”

Fabric dealer: “That's why I asked about the replay. That's why I said about the replay earlier. I may look like an idiot now because people say I'm not being honest. But I was looking at him.”

Allensworth to supervisor: “So I decided the ball bounced and hit it off the frame and over the net. A completely fair shot in my eyes, then it's game, set and match.”

Draper to supervisor: “How did you see that?”

Accompanist: “I looked from behind. I can't tell you. From behind it's impossible.”

Fabric dealer: “Okay, you watched from behind, but if you told me the ball hit the ground, I would replay the point. I would replay the point, but I don't know. That's why I said about the replay earlier. Felix, if he tells me now that the ball hit the ground, and he saw it on TV, I would replay the point.”

Auger Aliassim: “For me that's the best case scenario.”

Accompanist: “No, we can't replay the point. He (referee Allensworth) has to make the decision, and only you (Draper) can overturn the point.”

Fabric dealer: “But I didn't see it, so I don't know. I didn't see it, Felix.”

Accompanist: “So that's his (Allensworth) decision.”

Auger Aliassim: “Look, I'm going to ask you (Allensworth) one last time, are you 100 percent sure that you're not leaving here, and that you have no doubt, no ounce of doubt in your mind that this was a clean volley winner. And if you say yes, I'll shake his (Draper) hand and the match will be over.”

Allensworth: “I just have to call it like I saw it, Felix. That's who I am, and that's how I saw it. If I had any doubts, I would tell you, but listen, we can look back at it after the game and if I see that I'm wrong, I'll admit it to you. But for now, I can't look back at it.”

Auger Aliassim: “Yes, but then it's too late.”

Allensworth: “I understand that. But that's how I saw it.”

Fabric dealer: “I can't replay the point because I didn't see it.”

Auger-Aliassime shakes Draper's hand to end the match

Alcaraz knocked out by Monfils; Rune, Zverev, Rublev all out

Rune also had to make up a deficit to beat Frenchman Gael Monfils 3-6 6-3 6-4.

World number 46 Monfils had already secured a win over Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz when their match resumed in the round of 16.

Highlights from the match between Holger Rune and Gael Monfils at the Cincinnati Open



On Thursday night, the players were sent off the court due to the rain. Alcaraz was a good starter, but was 3-1 behind in the tiebreak of the second set.

Monfils was quick out of the blocks to level the match and then won the deciding match 4-6 7-6 (5) 6-4.

Third-seeded Alexander Zverev reached the quarterfinals with a 7-5 7-6 (6) victory over Spaniard Pablo Carrero Busta.

And Andrey Rublev reached the last eight with ease, beating American Brandon Nakashima 7-6 (5) 6-1.

Discover all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours



