Crash that killed hockey player Gustavus leads to criminal charges for driver, teammate





The teammate who was driving an SUV in an accident last year that killed a Gustavus hockey player, 19-year-old Jori Lynn Jones, is now facing criminal charges. READ MORE: Gustavus hockey player killed in crash 'came to the rink with a smile' What happened The fatal two-vehicle crash in western Minnesota occurred around 12:40 a.m. on August 20, 2023, at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 40 in Grace Township, Chippewa County. The driver of the SUV, 20-year-old Gianna Kate Gasparini of Lakeville, is charged with reckless driving in connection with the incident. Three other players in the SUV were treated for injuries that were not described as life-threatening. READ MORE: Car accident claims life of Gustavus hockey player, 3 teammates injured The 28-year-old driver of the other vehicle, a van, was also injured, but his life is not in danger. Law enforcement investigation The complaint states that a Minnesota State Patrol trooper spoke with Gasparini in a hospital emergency room shortly after the crash. At the time, Gasparini said she had never driven that route before and that she believed she was driving about 68 mph just before the crash. The complaint also quotes Gasparini as saying, “I feel like I didn't realize until way too late that it was a four-way intersection.” Gasparini also told the officer that a friend in the SUV had warned her there was a stop sign just before the crash, but that she didn't hit the brakes until the SUV was “probably a few feet from the stop sign.” Gasparini then told the officer that she takes Zyrtec for allergies and that she is prescribed Adderall for ADHD. She said she hadn't taken her Adderall that morning, but that she “probably should have” to help her focus. Although she admitted to drinking that weekend, a preliminary breath test showed Gasparini had no alcohol in her system. She also denied being distracted by her phone. The front passenger of the SUV was also interviewed and said the van was moving slowly as they approached the intersection. She also said Gasparini was not distracted or under the influence of any substances. Another driver who witnessed the crash said the van was moving slowly after coming to a complete stop at the intersection. That witness added that “neither vehicle had time to react to each other.” The crash report found that Gasparini contributed to the accident by speeding and ignoring a stop sign.

