Sports
Alabama Fall Football 2024 Preview: The Quarterbacks
It’s no secret that new head coach Kalen DeBoer is bringing an offense that relies heavily on the quarterback. Consider this: In 2023, Michael Penix, Jr. threw the ball 37 times per game. For comparison, Mac Jones threw the ball just under 31 times per game in 2020, and that was by far Alabama’s most prolific passing attack in school history.
While DeBoer has the option to lean more on the running game given the talent he inherits as a running back and interior OL, we’re going to pass the football, folks. There’s some legitimate concern among Alabama fans as to whether we have someone on this roster who can step in and execute this type of passing attack at a high enough level to win games in the SEC. We’ll know soon enough, but here are the contenders.
The starter
#4 Jalen Milroe – RS Jr.
We've all seen Milroe's play at this point. He throws a really nice deep ball and can be a game-changer with his legs. Unfortunately, he had a tendency to hold the ball too long last season and struggled with consistency in the in-between play. DeBoer has talked a lot about adapting the offense to his quarterback's strengths, and Penix really enjoyed pushing the ball down the field last season. He was able to do that without really threatening the defense with his legs. In fact, Penix's longest rush of the season was just 13 yards. Jalen's run threat will pull some guys out of coverage, which can only help.
One thing is for sure at this point: This is Jalen Milroe’s football team. Much has been written about Kalen DeBoer’s player-led team approach, and Milroe is by far the most vocal from a leadership perspective. He’s the face of the franchise, and in this quarterback-driven era, the team will go as far as he can take them.
Returning depth
#15 Ty Simpson – RS So.
Ty entered the recruiting class as a five-star in 2022. His father is the head coach at UT-Martin, so you’d expect him to have a strong football IQ. He got a relatively big stretch against South Florida and Chattanooga last season, going 9/15 for 123 yards and one rushing TD. Ty appears to have some talent, but he’s entering his third year.
Simpson opted not to leave this summer, as many would, which is to his credit. If Milroe goes well this season, he’ll be heading to the NFL and Ty will get the first chance to start next season. Rumor has it that he’s taking to the new system well and seems poised to deliver, and it’s always nice to have a good backup. Hopefully he gets a lot of playing time this season, because Alabama is blowing everyone away.
#12 Dylan Lonergan – RS Fr.
Lonergan came to Alabama from Brookwood High in metro Atlanta in the 2023 recruiting class. He impressed Alabama fans last spring, with a vocal minority predicting he had a shot at winning the starting job by the end of last season. He was a decidedly third-string prospect, though, and based on this year’s depth chart, one has to wonder about his playing time. Like Ty, Lonergan opted to stay in Tuscaloosa for at least one more season.
The Newcomer
#10 Austin Mack – RS Fr.
Alabama had expected to have five-star true freshman Julian Sayin in that room, but Sayin left for Ohio State and DeBoer brought in Mack to replace him. There has been all sorts of speculation as to whether Sayin knew Mack was going to Tuscaloosa when he left or whether Mack came because Sayin decided to walk, but either way, you'd assume Mack is Milroes' primary backup.
He’s still fairly young after being reclassified to the 2023 recruiting class, but he’s reportedly flashed some serious potential this spring. Mack is a traditional pocket passer with elite length at 66 and is ranked as a top 75 overall prospect across 247 sports. Given his familiarity with DeBoers’ system, he’s a name to watch for the future, but if he gets meaningful time this season, something has gone terribly wrong.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rollbamaroll.com/2024/8/17/24222323/2024-alabama-fall-football-preview-the-quarterbacks
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Alabama Fall Football 2024 Preview: The Quarterbacks
- Indonesia Independence: Indonesia celebrates 79th Independence Day in unfinished new capital Nusantara
- Buy GLS PHONENIX Duffle Cricket KIT Bag with Two BAT Pockets online at low prices in India
- Paris Paralympics: what the games mean for Britain's athletes
- Vietnam's new leader arrives in China for first overseas trip since taking office
- Crash that killed hockey player Gustavus leads to criminal charges for driver, teammate
- Kamala Harris's Jamaican family rejects Trump's racial attacks
- Indonesia celebrates Independence Day in its future capital
- Imran Khan 'decides' to host PTI Powershow in Islamabad on August 22
- Cincinnati Open: Jack Draper beats Felix Auger-Aliassime on controversial match point to reach quarterfinals | Tennis News
- Israeli settlers have burned down a Palestinian village in the West Bank in a massive attack BBC News
- COVID-19 cases on the rise in the U.S.