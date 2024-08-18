Alabama Fall Football 2024 Preview: The Quarterbacks

It’s no secret that new head coach Kalen DeBoer is bringing an offense that relies heavily on the quarterback. Consider this: In 2023, Michael Penix, Jr. threw the ball 37 times per game. For comparison, Mac Jones threw the ball just under 31 times per game in 2020, and that was by far Alabama’s most prolific passing attack in school history.

While DeBoer has the option to lean more on the running game given the talent he inherits as a running back and interior OL, we’re going to pass the football, folks. There’s some legitimate concern among Alabama fans as to whether we have someone on this roster who can step in and execute this type of passing attack at a high enough level to win games in the SEC. We’ll know soon enough, but here are the contenders.

The starter

#4 Jalen Milroe – RS Jr.

Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We've all seen Milroe's play at this point. He throws a really nice deep ball and can be a game-changer with his legs. Unfortunately, he had a tendency to hold the ball too long last season and struggled with consistency in the in-between play. DeBoer has talked a lot about adapting the offense to his quarterback's strengths, and Penix really enjoyed pushing the ball down the field last season. He was able to do that without really threatening the defense with his legs. In fact, Penix's longest rush of the season was just 13 yards. Jalen's run threat will pull some guys out of coverage, which can only help.

One thing is for sure at this point: This is Jalen Milroe’s football team. Much has been written about Kalen DeBoer’s player-led team approach, and Milroe is by far the most vocal from a leadership perspective. He’s the face of the franchise, and in this quarterback-driven era, the team will go as far as he can take them.

Returning depth

#15 Ty Simpson – RS So.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Ty entered the recruiting class as a five-star in 2022. His father is the head coach at UT-Martin, so you’d expect him to have a strong football IQ. He got a relatively big stretch against South Florida and Chattanooga last season, going 9/15 for 123 yards and one rushing TD. Ty appears to have some talent, but he’s entering his third year.

Simpson opted not to leave this summer, as many would, which is to his credit. If Milroe goes well this season, he’ll be heading to the NFL and Ty will get the first chance to start next season. Rumor has it that he’s taking to the new system well and seems poised to deliver, and it’s always nice to have a good backup. Hopefully he gets a lot of playing time this season, because Alabama is blowing everyone away.

#12 Dylan Lonergan – RS Fr.

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Lonergan came to Alabama from Brookwood High in metro Atlanta in the 2023 recruiting class. He impressed Alabama fans last spring, with a vocal minority predicting he had a shot at winning the starting job by the end of last season. He was a decidedly third-string prospect, though, and based on this year’s depth chart, one has to wonder about his playing time. Like Ty, Lonergan opted to stay in Tuscaloosa for at least one more season.

The Newcomer

#10 Austin Mack – RS Fr.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama had expected to have five-star true freshman Julian Sayin in that room, but Sayin left for Ohio State and DeBoer brought in Mack to replace him. There has been all sorts of speculation as to whether Sayin knew Mack was going to Tuscaloosa when he left or whether Mack came because Sayin decided to walk, but either way, you'd assume Mack is Milroes' primary backup.

He’s still fairly young after being reclassified to the 2023 recruiting class, but he’s reportedly flashed some serious potential this spring. Mack is a traditional pocket passer with elite length at 66 and is ranked as a top 75 overall prospect across 247 sports. Given his familiarity with DeBoers’ system, he’s a name to watch for the future, but if he gets meaningful time this season, something has gone terribly wrong.