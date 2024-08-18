Cincinnati Open: Jack Draper takes controversial win as Carlos Alcaraz smashes his racket in defeat





Alcaraz was defeated 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 by Frenchman Monfils in a second round match that was rescheduled from the previous day due to rain. The 21-year-old Spaniard, who won the French Open and Wimbledon titles this year, broke his racket after failing to beat the 37-year-old Monfils in the third set. “Sometimes I felt like I wanted to break the racket,” Alcaraz said immediately after the defeat. “That never happened, because I could control myself in those situations, in those feelings. “Today I couldn't control myself because, like I said, I felt like I wasn't playing tennis at all.” The Olympic silver medalist later apologized for his behavior at his official instagram account, external and said he would ensure there was no repeat at the US Open, which begins on August 26. “I would like to apologize for my attitude yesterday, it was not good and that should not happen on the pitch,” he wrote. “I'm human, the nerves have built up and sometimes it's very difficult to keep that tension under control. “I'll make sure it doesn't happen again. Now it's time to think about NYC!” Monfils then played Rune and lost 3-6 6-3 6-4 to the Dane. Meanwhile, women's world number one Iga Swiatek reached the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Open with a comfortable 6-2 6-2 victory over Marta Kostyuk. She will play Mirra Andreeva, who defeated Italian Wimbledon finalist Jasmine Paolini 3-6 6-3 6-2. “I'm glad I was solid. I was disciplined with all the things I wanted to take care of,” Swiatek said. Aryna Sabalenka secured a 7-5 6-2 victory over Elina Svitolina, while Jessica Pegula won a delayed second round match against Karolina Muchova 5-7 6-4 6-2 before beating Taylor Townsend 6-2 6-3 in her second match of the day.

