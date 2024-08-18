Regina hockey teams battle for ice time





The ice age at the Reginas Brandt Centre is causing controversy as a new private competition has evicted some of the space's regular users at short notice. Young Guns Hockey Academy is part of the Hockey Super League, a non-sanctioned league that is growing in North America. The hockey academy recently acquired a significant portion of ice time at the Reginas Brandt Centre. Queen City Young Guns is not going to be using every hour of ice time. I have been very honest in my discussions with these former Brandt group users that you can still play your rec hockey here, said coach and founder of Young Guns Hockey Academy, Mike Reich. Those who have used this ice time for senior and recreational hockey expressed frustration that a private organization has taken over their space without notice. The lion's share of ice time in Regina is actually youth hockey. There are a lot of programs and they're well-developed programs and they've developed a lot of players that have gone on to the NHL when an organization like the Young Guns came in, they were only looking at elite hockey players from wealthy parents, said Mark Burton, a recreational hockey player and former head of player development for Hockey Regina. Hockey Regina and Hockey Saskatchewan are recognized programs, meaning they fall under the umbrella of Hockey Canada. Being a sanctioned hockey team comes with the benefit of subsidized costs when booking ice time. As a private, non-sanctioned organization, Reich explained that his program pays the full cost, something that makes it worthwhile for many of the players and families involved. There's a lot of expense that goes into it, you know, with our families signing up for these tournaments and securing a lot of ice and things like that. It's definitely a big financial commitment to be able to do this for families, but it's very rewarding to have this ice available to us, he said. As a private organization and business, securing ice time at Brandt was entirely within the rights of Young Guns. However, some feel that the REAL District (which oversees the Brandt Center) should have stepped in. I want to tell REAL that the hockey players in Regina need this ice. It is inappropriate to take it away without warning or communication. And the hockey cycle in Canada depends on adults playing hockey so they can introduce their children to hockey, Burton said. Burton and his team took the issue to City Hall and Mayor Sandra Masters said she plans to introduce a motion to delay ice time arrangements with the hockey academy until the council has more information. If you can get a check written that's higher than what you're currently making, maybe that's fair. I think the inherent problem with that from my perspective is community benefit and respecting existing relationships, Masters said. The issue is currently at a standstill, as Masters has indicated that she plans to take the time to draft a motion after hearing the results of a REAL meeting, as that organization ultimately controls the Brandt Center.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://regina.ctvnews.ca/regina-hockey-leagues-face-off-over-ice-time-at-brandt-centre-1.7004772 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos