Queensland Cricket targets state government, no Test match in 2026/27, fixtures, video

Queensland Cricket bosses have demanded the state government commit to a stadium strategy after Cricket Australia confirmed the Gabba will not host a Test match in the 2026/27 summer.

On Sunday afternoon, CA announced that the international hosting rights for the next seven seasons have been awarded to the men, confirming that the iconic Boxing Day and New Years Tests would remain at the MCG and SCG until 2030/31 respectively.

However, CA revealed that the Gabba only had the rights to host one Test cricket match for the next two years, while discussions are still ongoing about future international cricket in Queensland.

Earlier on Sunday, Queensland Cricket Chairman Kirsten Pike and Queensland Cricket Chief Executive Terry Svenson spoke an open letter written confirmation that Brisbane will not host Test cricket in 2026/27, a first since 1976/77.

The four-Test series between Australia and New Zealand in 2026/27 will be played in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

The Gabba will host the third Test of this season's Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the second Test of next summer's Ashes series, which will be played in both the day and evening sessions.

Watch every ball of the England v Sri Lanka Test series LIVE & exclusive to Fox Cricket, available on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today >

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Nathan Lyon of Australia. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

Earlier this year, Queensland Premier Steven Miles abandoned a $2.7 billion plan to rebuild the Gabba Stadium for the 2032 Olympics, instead dispersing the money across multiple stadiums in Brisbane for improvements.

Amid the ongoing debate over stadiums in Queensland’s capital, Pike and Svenson called for a definitive commitment from the state government on a new, suitable stadium, saying the designation had led to direct and indirect changes to the way we conduct our business.

Large stadiums in other states are now seen as more attractive and fan-friendly venues for hosting cricket than the Gabba, the open letter said.

It is deeply disappointing that the 2026/27 Gabba Test has fallen victim to the uncertainty surrounding planning and infrastructure development ahead of preparations for the 2032 Olympic Games, particularly around the Gabba.

The lack of detail around planning, promised improvements and actual investment in the Gabba creates uncertainty and is likely to continue to impact our operations until addressed.

While not overly alarming, the potential outcome of this continued uncertainty could have a significant impact on statewide participation and fan engagement in both men's and women's cricket.

While we recognise that there are other economic and social issues at play, we urge the government to at least create certainty for the development of a suitable stadium for the long term.

We urge our leaders to be bold, innovative and focused on the long term.

Hobart's new closed-roof stadium, expected to open in 2029, poses a further threat to the future of Test cricket at the Gabba.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Australian cricket fans at the Gabba. Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the MCG will host a Sesquicentenary Test match between Australia and England in March 2027 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first Test match.

Adelaide Oval has a guaranteed run of Tests in December before Christmas for the next seven seasons, while Perth Stadium will host the first men's Test matches every summer until 2026/27.

CA also guaranteed one men's international match at the Gabba and Perth Stadiums for the next two and three summers respectively.

“We are delighted to confirm the long-term hosting rights, giving us certainty over the venues that will host fantastic cricket for the next seven years,” CA Chief Executive Nick Hockley said in a statement.

We believe this schedule will deliver the best cricket at the best venues and times across the country, with a fantastic mix of iconic Test matches, new blockbusters such as The West Test and Christmas Test, and exciting day and night matches.

Ensuring cities across Australia get the best possible matches at the times they want is a challenging task, but we believe this plan will deliver a fantastic schedule for cricket fans.

We are extremely grateful for the strong support of state governments and venue operators who help us deliver fantastic experiences across the country and maximise the economic impact of these major events.

The 150th anniversary Test match at the MCG in March 2027 will be a magnificent celebration of the pinnacle of the sport in one of the world’s greatest sporting stadiums. We can’t wait to welcome England for this historic occasion.