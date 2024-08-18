Sports
WTA, ATP Cincinnati Open 2024 Saturday Results, Sunday Schedule
MASON, Ohio The Cincinnati Open, formerly the Western & Southern Open, battled multiple weather conditions before the weekend quarterfinals got underway on Saturday.
Sunday's Schedule at the Cincinnati Open
The singles semi-finals feature WTA World No. 1 Iga Swiatek And ATP World Champion No. 1 Jannik Sinner. The women's doubles final will also be contested between Leylah Fernandez/ Yulia Putintseva and Erin Routliffe/ Asia Muhummad. The full schedule can be found here.
There will be newcomers advancing to Sunday, as 10 of the 16 remaining players have not yet reached the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open.
Saturday's WTA/ATP tennis results from the Cincinnati Open
Holger Rune breaks through to semi-finals
World No. 16 Holger Rune was already the first Dane to reach the quarterfinals in Cincinnati. Now he is through to the semifinals after a 6-4, 6- defeat of Jack Draper. He will face Frances Tiafoe for the first time.
Paula Badosa makes quick work of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
In the last women's quarterfinal, Paula Badosa made quick work of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, winning 6-3, 6-2. She is now assured of a personal best in Cincinnati; her previous best was a quarterfinal in 2021.
Frances Tiafoe quickly secures a spot in the semi-finals
It probably wasn't the semi-final that the American Frances Tiafoe expected, as Poland's Hubert Hurkacz retired after a 3-6 first-set defeat. Tiafoe is through to his first Cincinnati Open semifinal after failing to advance beyond the Round of 32.
Former champion Alexander Zverev still in the field
No. 3 Alexander Zverev came back to beat No. 12 Ben Shelton, 3-6, 7-6, 7-5 on Center Court. The 2021 champion is the sole remaining men's singles champion. He will face No. 1 Jannik Sinner in Sunday's semifinals.
Jessica Pegula keeps US title hopes alive
In a three-hour, four-minute match on the P&G Grandstand, No 6 Jessica Pegula defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez 7-5, 6-7, 7-6 (3). Pegula surrendered a 4-0 lead in the second set and a 3-0 lead in the third, but is now in her first Cincinnati Open semifinal.
Jannik Sinner fights back for first Cincinnati Open semi-final
No. 1 Jannik Sinner denied Andrey Rublev a second appearance in the men's semifinals with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 victory. The Italian is now tied with Carlos Alcaraz for the most top 10 victories on the ATP Tour this year with eight.
Aryna Sabalenka cruises to Cincinnati Open semifinals
It was business as usual for World No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka reached her third straight Cincinnati Open semifinal with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Liudmila Samsonova on Saturday at the P&G Grandstand.
Iga Swiatek blocks surprise bid from Mirra Andreeva
After losing the first set on Center Court on Saturday, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek recovered well from 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who was wary of surprises. Swiatek won the second set 6-3 and then won the last three games of the third set 7-5. Swiatek has reached the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open for the second year in a row.
How to Watch the Cincinnati Open
Gates at the Lindner Family Tennis Center open at 9:30 a.m. for the day session on Saturday, with the first matches scheduled for 11 a.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. for the evening session, with matches beginning at 7 p.m.
Matches can be watched live on Tennis Channel, while select matches throughout the tournament will be available to watch live on Amazon Prime, Roku, Samsung+, YouTube TV and Hulu+Live.
How do you get tickets to the Cincinnati Open?
There are still individual tickets available for the rest of the tournament viaCincinnatiOpen.com/tickets/tickets.
Full series and multi-day ticket packages are sold out.

