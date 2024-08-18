Lawsuits aim to drag hockey into the modern labor era

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of head coach Deion, is expected to earn $4.7 million this season thanks to endorsement deals.

Dozens of other college athletes, from gymnast Livvy Dunne to basketball star Paige Bueckers to future NBA lottery pick Cooper Flagg, are set to receive millions in payouts after U.S. courts ruled in 2021 that the NCAA could no longer prevent such licensing deals in the name of preserving amateurism. Such deals are common in sports, with the amounts contingent on the marketability of athletes.

However, a hockey player who plays even one practice game for a major junior team at age 16 is not eligible to play in the NCAA because of the NCAA's rules against professionalism.

It is a contradiction that may soon disappear.

The NCAA's approach to male hockey players has long been criticized. It considers anyone who has played in the Canadian Hockey League, the governing body for Canada's three regional junior leagues, a “professional” and therefore bans them from U.S. college sports.

The CHL, however, considers its players to be student-athletes and has successfully gone to court in Canada and the U.S. to confirm that those players are not athletes. The only money they receive is a few hundred dollars a month to cover the costs of living away from home after being drafted by a CHL team. (A scholarship is also available, covering one year of school for each season of service in the league.)

The debate over who is and isn’t a professional is part of a decades-long battle between the CHL and the NCAA over the development of young hockey talent. While the NCAA is the standard developmental league for professional soccer and basketball in North America, the majority of NHL players get there by first playing in the CHL. That trend has changed over time, with stars like Cale Makar, Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy playing college hockey, but the CHL remains dominant. The NCAA’s lucrative scholarships, meanwhile, are only available to players who avoid the CHL entirely.

A lawsuit filed this week in a New York state court seeks to change that. The proposed class action alleges that the NCAA is violating antitrust laws by banning former CHL players from joining college hockey programs. It’s early days and none of the allegations have been tested in court, but it’s just the latest legal challenge to plague hockey’s developmental programs.

In February, a lawsuit was filed in a Manhattan court seeking to essentially force the CHL to cease operations, arguing that the model violated U.S. antitrust law (nine CHL teams are based in the country). That case is still before the courts. Canadian courts have heard (and dismissed) similar antitrust claims, but a class-action lawsuit against the CHL alleging violations of minimum wage laws was settled for $33 million after more than a decade. (The payout is on hold pending an appeal in Quebec.) Attempts to unionize junior hockey players on both sides of the border have also been unsuccessful.

The common thread in all the efforts is the argument that the CHL's 60 teams operate as professional teams, but without player salaries.

While the system has survived numerous legal challenges thus far, the pillars of the amateurism model are shifting. The NCAA’s ban on former CHL players, the subject of the latest lawsuit in New York, appears to be nearing its end. College coaches expect the rules to change, but the details have yet to be determined. It seems the only possible outcome in a world where NCAA athletes can now rake in seven-figure salaries while still competing.

The three-year-old court ruling that set in motion the change allowing sponsorship deals has had a domino effect, with NCAA athletes now able to transfer schools without penalty after previously having to sit out a year. At least one team, Dartmouth Men's Basketball, has successfully consolidated. Some observers expect the various changes will eventually lead to schools treating athletes as paid employees, formalizing what has long been the third rail of American college athletics.

All of this would make young hockey players even more of an outlier. Football players and men’s and women’s basketball players can earn money before they’re drafted. Even baseball, notorious for suppressing wages for young players, now has union representation for minor leaguers after a successful lawsuit.

Would the CHL still be able to compensate the next Connor Bedard with a few hundred dollars a month in that environment? After all, he could just play a season or two for a junior team before heading to a college program in a hockey hot spot like Minnesota or Massachusetts. The earning potential would be significant.

Change in hockey’s long-established development system seems inevitable. The shockwaves are coming. The question is how transformative they will be.

