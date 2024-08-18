Chinese sports organizations support police action against illegal, toxic rumors from fans





The Chinese gymnastics and table tennis associations have denounced insulting and slanderous remarks from poisonous fans about members of the country Olympic Games in Paris team, amid a police campaign against illegal comments on social media. The Chinese Gymnastics Association said on Saturday that some fans had created and spread false rumors among the team's followers, stoked negative emotions online and insulted or defamed athletes, coaches and officials. The behavior has caused serious harm to the work, lives and families of the victims and has disrupted and damaged the tradition of unity and patriotism of the Chinese gymnastics teams, the association said.

There was no mention of who the messages were intended for and no details were given about their content. The Chinese Table Tennis Association made a similar statement, saying some comments had had extremely negative consequences for athletes, coaches and society. The chaos in the supporter circles has seriously disrupted the normal training and matches of the Chinese table tennis team, it was said, without saying what the content was. Our association collects evidence and holds to account any organizations or individuals who insult, slander or maliciously attack the Chinese table tennis team or its members online or in public places. 02:09 Chinese swimmer Pan Zhanle disbands official fan club over toxic fan culture Chinese swimmer Pan Zhanle disbands official fan club over toxic fan culture The Chinese team finished in Paris tied with the United States with 40 gold medals, ahead of Japan with 20 and Australia with 18. According to the Ministry of Public Security, the matches, which ended a week ago, were also accompanied by illegal fan behavior. According to the ministry, fans posted negative information about table tennis players and coaches on social media in two cases during the Olympic Games. According to the court, the behavior has a harmful impact on society and criminal proceedings will be initiated against those involved. Three other people were given administrative fines for posting material questioning an unnamed Chinese Olympic champion and publicly insulting gymnasts on social media. The ministry did not disclose which laws were broken, but penal code revisions that went into effect in 2021 make it a crime to harm the reputation and honor of heroes and martyrs. 02:07 Quan Hongchan's hometown becomes tourist attraction after her success at the Paris Olympics Quan Hongchan's hometown becomes tourist attraction after her success at the Paris Olympics Pan's record-breaking performance in Paris and his pivotal role in ending the United States' 64-year dominance of the men's 4x100m medley relay earned him a huge following online. But Pan said he wanted to keep a low profile and have some peace and quiet, state broadcaster CCTV said. The measures are part of a campaign Beijing has waged in recent years to clean up online content and clamp down on online fan communities, particularly those of celebrities. In 2021, the Cyberspace Administration of China, the country's internet watchdog, identified 10 areas where fan communities need to make improvements. The CAC has ordered local authorities to cancel all forms of celebrity rankings and tighten supervision of celebrity marketing agencies.

