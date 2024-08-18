Novak Djokovic calls for video replays in tennis after Jack Draper controversy | Tennis





Novak Djokovic is calling for the introduction of video replays in tennis after the bizarre ending to Jack Draper's match at the Cincinnati Open sparked a wider debate about the use of replays in sport. Draper, the British world number one, defeated Canada's Flix Auger-Aliassime 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the competition, but the match ended in a heated exchange with an angry Auger-Aliassime claiming to officials that Draper's winning volley had hit the ground first. The referee, Greg Allensworth, was unable to watch the replay and called the point in Draper's favour. The supervisor was called to court but had no grounds to overturn the decision as there were no replays available and Draper insisted he had not seen what had happened and was not prepared to replay the point. It is going everywhere now and it is going to look ridiculous, the Canadian told the referee. Two-time Grand Slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas reposted a video of the point Xand added: I don't think I've ever seen a picture like this before. Responding to that message, Djokovic called for the use of regular video reviews to help prevent such incidents. It is shameful that we do not have video footage of these situations on the field, he wrote. What is even more ridiculous is that we do not have a rule that allows chair umpires to change the original decision based on the video review that takes place off the field! Everyone watching TV sees what happened in the replay, but the players on the field are being watched [the] dark not knowing what the outcome is. We have Hawk-Eye for line conversations, we live in the technologically advanced 21st century! Please respective Tours, make sure this nonsense never happens again! Draper wins controversial match point against Auger-Aliassime in Cincinnati Open video Draper's run at the Cincinnati Open came to an end on Sunday when he lost 4-6, 2-6 to Holger Rune in the quarter-finals. A thrilling first set was decided on his only break point, before Rune broke the Briton again early in the second set and saved three break points on his own serve to complete the triumph. Rune will next play Frances Tiafoe after Hubert Hurkacz withdrew from their match with the American who was leading by a set. The top favorite, Jannik Sinner, will play Alexander Zverev in the other semi-final. In the women's tournament, Iga Swiatek fought back to beat Mirra Andreeva 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 to reach a semi-final with Aryna Sabalenka. American Jessica Pegula will face Spain's Paula Badosa after they reached their quarter-finals.

