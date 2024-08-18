Shreveport Mudbugs make cuts after marathon day of hockey, but 'hungry' players remain | Sports





The first week of training camp ended Saturday with an exciting game for the Shreveport Mudbugs. Players trying to earn a spot on the Shreveport Mudbugs roster played an exhibition game Saturday on George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum. Several players from last year's squad, as well as many newcomers, thrived during the round-robin tournament format, which treated fans to nine games between the Mudbugs' five training camp teams. “They've had a good week of competition,” Mudbugs head coach Jason Campbell said. “It's a long process for these guys, a lot of stressful situations. We've played some good hockey, played some tough hockey, and the attitude has been good all week, so I'm just excited about the big picture.” The Light Blue squad, led by returning Mudbugs Brent Litchard and Lucas Deeb, recovered from an early loss in the double-elimination match to win the day. “We're leaning on those guys a lot through this process,” Campbell said. “They've done a great job so far, but they're going to have to keep doing it because there's a lot of hungry hockey players out there.”

Deeb scored twice on Saturday and Brent Litchard scored in the championship game to give Light Blue a win over its last three games, including a 2-0 victory over Black to close out the competition. Salvatore Viviano, a 16-year-old from Wyandotte, Michigan, scored the winning goal in the final. Unfortunately, for many of the 80-plus players who took the ice at Georges Pond in Hirsch Coliseum, the dream of making the 2024 roster is over. Cuts came after Saturday's practice games. Campbell didn't target a specific number, but those who remained in town still have plenty of options. “We've lost a lot of leadership and points up front and down the back from last year,” Campbell said. “There's a lot of big opportunities here. We've got a lot of good players here. We're about to clear the air (in terms of cuts) and move forward.

More cuts are in the pipeline before the 2024-25 season kicks off with a Sept. 14 match at The George against Corpus Christi. EFFECTIVE Players who scored during the practice matches on Saturday (year of birth) Black-Johnny Park (2005) White Dantae Hunziker (2005) Light Blue-Jacob Bergstrom (2004) Light Blue-William Fliss (2004) Orange-Brendan Johnson (2004) Light Blue-Jack Mackenzie (2005) Black-Brody Merrick (2007) White-Bryce Boucher (2004) Light Blue-Lucas Deeb (2004) Orange-Iam Emery (2005) Light Blue-Fliss Light Blue-Deeb Light Blue – Salvatore Viviano (2007) Light Blue-Brent Litchard (2004)

