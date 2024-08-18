Sports
150th anniversary Test match confirmed thanks to venue deals
Boxing Day and New Year Tests fixed until 2031 as Cricket Australia tightens allocation of men's international matches with state governments
A standalone celebratory match in Melbourne to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Test cricket in 2027 is part of the expanded men's hosting rights schedule released today by Cricket Australia.
Although details for the Australia-England match to commemorate the first Test match held at the MCG from 15 to 19 March 1877 have not yet been finalised, it is expected to emulate the memorable Centenary Test held at the same venue 100 years later.
Other details about the allocation of venues for men's Test matches, which in some cases have already been finalised for the next seven summers, include:
- The major matches at the MCG (Boxing Day Test) and SCG (New Year's Test) have been fixed until 2030-31, continuing traditions at those venues dating back to 1981-82 and 1989-90 respectively
- Adelaide Oval will host the December 'Christmas Test' in either a day-night or day format for the next seven summers, with the next men's Ashes match in 2025-26 expected to be played as a red-ball match
- The West Test in Perth will kick off the men's Test season for the next three years, meaning the 2025-26 Ashes campaign will begin at a venue other than the Gabba for the first time in more than four decades, and will be the first Ashes Test at the 60,000-seater stadium.
- In addition to the scheduled Test against India this summer, Brisbane is assured of a pre-Christmas Test next summer, which will be a day-night Ashes Test, expected to take place immediately after the season opener in Perth amid planning for the 2032 Olympic Games in the city.
- Sign up to stay up to date with program news and ticket information at https://www.cricket.com.au/register-interest
The schedule, which was determined by CA in consultation with state and territory governments to provide greater clarity and certainty for fans of the game, also guarantees one men's international match at the Gabba and Perth Stadiums over the next two and three summers respectively.
And as well as hosting a limited-overs men's and women's international competition every year until 2030-31, Adelaide Oval will also continue to host the hugely successful BBL New Year's Eve competition during the same period.
Cricket Australia has announced that it will continue to work closely with governments in Tasmania, the Northern Territory and the ACT to explore opportunities to host international matches over the next seven years. The proposed new Macquarie Point Stadium in Tasmania is not expected to come online until 2029.
Similar negotiations and announcements regarding women's international matches will follow the conclusion of the current ICC Future Tours programme in April next year, with the MCG set to host the 90th anniversary Women's Ashes Test from 30 January to 2 February next year.
“We are delighted to confirm the long-term hosting rights, which will give us certainty over the venues that will host fantastic cricket matches for the next seven years,” CA CEO Nick Hockley said today.
“We are confident this schedule will deliver the best cricket at the best venues and times across the country, with a fantastic mix of iconic Test matches, new blockbusters such as the Western Test and Christmas Test, and exciting day and night matches.
“It is a challenging task to ensure cities across Australia get the best possible matches at the times they want, but we believe this plan will deliver a fantastic schedule for cricket fans.
“We are extremely grateful for the strong support of state governments and venue operators, who are helping us deliver fantastic experiences across the country and maximise the economic impact of these major events.
“The 150th anniversary Test match at the MCG in March 2027 will be a magnificent celebration of the pinnacle of the game in one of the world’s greatest sporting arenas and we can’t wait to host England on that occasion.”
If the 2027 Sesquicentenary Test follows the same timing as previous mid-March celebrations, it will be the last men's home summer Test held in Australia since the 1978-79 series against Pakistan (which ended on March 29).
The 1977 Centenary Test, held from 12 to 17 March, was a major event to which all living male cricketers who had represented Australia or England in an Ashes match were invited.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II met the contending teams on the field during the tea interval on the fifth day, shortly before Greg Chappell's Australia secured a 45-run victory over Tony Greig's men, equalling the result of the inaugural match a century earlier.
Among the legends in attendance was the game's greatest player, Sir Donald Bradman, who demanded that English rivals Harold Larwood and Bill Voce take a bow in the middle of the MCG as compensation for the crowd's hostility during the Bodyline campaign of 1932-33.
The nameplates from the MCG scoreboards of all the former Australia and England captains were also placed on the seats around the stadium during the match, which attracted over 50,000 people on the first three days.
The match is particularly noted for the outstanding individual performances of Englishman Derek Randall (174), but also of Australians Dennis Lillee (11 wickets), Rod Marsh (110), David Hookes (five consecutive boundaries from Greig in his first Test) and Rick McCosker, who came to bat after suffering a broken jaw.
The Centenary Test is not classed as an Ashes Test as the urn was not up for grabs during that one-off encounter. It is not yet confirmed whether the same status will apply to the 2027 match.
However, the Ashes are at stake in the 2025-26 clash and that will look very different as the opening Test will be held at Perth Stadium.
The last time an Ashes campaign kicked off in the Western Australian capital was in 1982–83, when the first of five Test matches was played at the WACA Ground.
It was the first Ashes match after the World Series Cricket hiatus and the coverage from Perth by then-broadcaster Channel Nine attracted large primetime evening audiences on the east coast of Australia.
The only other occasion on which Australia and England held Test matches in Perth was in 1979-80, immediately after the split of the WSC. The programme then also alternated with three Test matches against the West Indies.
Apart from the one-off matches in Melbourne (1977) and Sydney (1980 Bicentenary Test), all other Australian-English men's matches since 1936–37 have started at the Gabba.
