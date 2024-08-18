British tennis star sparks interest in US Open after spotting something unusual | Tennis | Sports





British tennis player Liam Broady has raised questions about the US Open courts after arriving in Flushing Meadows. Broady, 30, is hoping to play in the tournament for the first time after being knocked out in the qualifying stages three years in a row. His campaign begins on Monday, but he has already taken a look at the practice fields in New York and assessed the surfaces he and his teammates will play on. And the world number 145 took to social media en masse after noticing something unusual.

The courses at the US Open this year feel off in terms of pace, bounce consistency etc. but does anyone know if there is a reason for these little holes in the surface? He wrote. Doesn't affect playability at all, I'm just wondering if they are there to drain water or just by accident With the post, he uploaded a close-up photo of one of the courts, with the small holes clearly visible. He saw the humor in it and was quick to joke with a follower who claimed it mirrored the surface of Clarksfield Tennis Club in Oldham. “On Google it says Laykold Surface,” he added. “It feels great, whatever it is, maybe they had the groundskeeper (from Clarksfield) come out to Flushing Meadows?

Laykold is the company chosen by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) in 2020 to supply a new surface for the tournament. They have previously been used in locations such as Miami. The world number 145 also predicted that the public could get more pace from the courts this year. The surface is maybe a little bit faster, a nice slide, the balls are slow for me, a really good middle ground I would say, he posted. Broady has not played in a Slam tournament outside his home country since the 2022 Australian Open, where he was knocked out in the first round. His only other Slam appearance outside of Wimbledon was at the 2016 French Open.

Broady was given a wildcard at SW19 this summer, where he faced Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, but was defeated in four sets and could not repeat his run to the third round of last season. After the qualification tournament, the main tournament will start on Monday 26 August. The men's singles final will be completed on Sunday 8 September.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/sport/tennis/1937288/US-Open-surface-Liam-Broady-tennis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos