Sports
How the penguins can change the story and be competitive
Alex Nedeljkovic said something on Wednesday that wasn’t surprising but may have been overlooked by many, including most in this room. The Pittsburgh Penguins goalie, who signed a two-year, $5 million contract in June to remain with the team despite the likelihood that he’ll be figuratively looking over his shoulder as two blue-chip prospects jockey for his job, showed just a glimpse of the attitude that earned him 15 consecutive games as a starter to close out last season.
Coach Mike Sullivan admitted that he appreciated the fighting spirit and “fight” that Nedeljkovic brought to the Penguins' lineup. The team needed that spark, and while goalies rarely provide that kind of fighting spirit, it was a welcome addition to a team that had spent months hitting the snooze alarm with the same callous disdain as a hungover freshman skipping a morning class.
And therein lies the Penguins' opportunity to be competitive.
No, their chance doesn’t necessarily lie with Alex Nedeljkovic as the starting goalie, but with an increased fighting spirit and a sour disposition. They can no longer afford the tired and over-repeated refrains, “We played well enough to win” or “There was a lot to like about our game,” that echoed through the locker room and the coach’s press conferences like soulless bubblegum pop lyrics.
The Penguins need to build up a little hatred, cover it with some anger, and then cover it with a hefty helping of brutal defiance.
And that's where a retrospective becomes important.
Penguins Rewind
A playoff spot was within reach at the end of the 2022-23 season. In fact, the odds were stacked heavily against them, and despite a healthy Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, they collapsed. There was no fight or anger.
“We just didn't earn it,” a surprisingly calm Crosby said after the Penguins' first playoff failure
in his career since his debut year.
Last season was no different. Despite a near-miraculous deal executed by president of hockey operations/GM Kyle Dubas on August 6 when he added Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson while shedding the salary cap deadweight, the Penguins remained “unearning” through the first 67 games of the 2023-24 season.
It seemed that every decisive victory was followed by a heartbreaking loss, often multiple defeats, usually involving the loss of leads.
The league wasn't necessarily out to exact revenge on the Penguins for their nearly two decades of success, but the Penguins did assume those two decades still mattered when the puck dropped.
It was after the Jake Guentzel trade on March 8 that the bottom fell out. Even Crosby seemed inconsolable; the end was near and perhaps they never took the opportunity seriously enough. Dubas issued challenge after challenge, extended deadline after deadline until time ran out, and the most successful linemate of Crosby's career was sent to the Carolina Hurricanes for three mid-level prospects, a second-round pick and Michael Bunting.
Bunting was one of the main reasons the Penguins picked Carolina in the Guentzel sweepstakes. Dubas wanted an NHL player in addition to the prospects.
It was a smart move.
Penguin pose
Bunting and Nedeljkovic added some salt to the bland mound of mashed potatoes that the Penguins had become. No, they didn’t lead the Penguins’ turnaround, nor did they carry the team, but they did help change attitudes. Assumption became despair. Acceptance became resistance.
And the team nearly pulled off a historic comeback, coming from a nine-point deficit to a chance at a Stanley Cup Playoff spot. They were eliminated in Game 81 of the 82-game schedule.
In the 14 games prior to their elimination, Nedeljkovic was 8-0-3. Two blown leads – which the Penguins had blown for two straight seasons – and inexplicably poor overtime play cost the team a playoff spot. The four-goal waste to the Colorado Avalanche on March 24 was already terrible, but allowing two late goals against the hapless Columbus Blue Jackets before losing in overtime on March 30 might have been even worse.
Those two points would have made match 82 relevant.
Unlike last summer, when optimism swept the team following Dubas' signing and subsequent Karlsson trade, this summer there is a looming gloom. Crosby has not signed a contract and no one is talking. Dubas has spent his eight-figure salary cap space acquiring draft picks by taking salary dumps from other teams. The free agent acquisitions have been short-term, one- or two-year deals, the most expensive of which was Matt Grzelcyk at $2.75 million for one season.
It will come as no surprise that Nedeljkovic responded to a question from Pittsburgh Hockey Now with a display of the fighting spirit the Pittsburgh Penguins absolutely need to have a chance this season.
“If we can be a little more consistent throughout the year, I have no doubt we can be a playoff team and surprise a lot of people who might write us off,” he said.
Dubas is playing the long game, leaving just enough in the locker room to be competitive in the short term, which should anger the room as well.
After a summer of underwhelming acquisitions that needed a second or even fifth chance, that’s the battle the Penguins need to have to stand a chance. Crosby, Malkin, Karlsson and Kris Letang are still on the roster, and the Penguins get a shot at a puncher. Maybe that battle will make it interesting after all.
