Coca-Cola praises Olympics recycling trial ahead of UK deposit scheme

The drinks giant tested a system to collect and recycle some bottles during the Olympics so they could be reused during the Paralympic Games.

A Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) facility 15km from Paris played a key role in reducing the usual four-month recycling cycle to less than four weeks for some bottles used during the Games.

Coca-Cola, which has been involved in the Amsterdam Olympics since 1928, also installed 700 refillable drink fountains and deposit bottles made of glass and plastic from recycled materials, excluding caps and labels. Drinks were also served in reusable cups provided by Paris 2024.

According to the company, the measure is in line with World Without Waste's target to collect and recycle one can or bottle for every can or bottle sold by 2030.

The company said the scale and complexity of the Olympic and Paralympic Games provided a unique opportunity to test solutions for packaging waste, and is also considering combining what it learned in Paris with other closed-loop models, such as Ireland’s recently launched DRS.

While the DRS will be different to Paris 2024, where other sites collected plastic bottles and returnable cups, as opposed to consumers returning their empty drinks containers to supermarket reverse vending machines, Coca-Cola said it supports the trial of different systems as collection rates in the UK have stagnated.

During the European Championships in July, which were also sponsored by Coca-Cola, CCEP operated a deposit system. Visitors had to pay two euros for their cup, which they got back when they returned the cup.

The cups continued to circulate in the stadiums throughout the tournament.

In the run-up to the Olympic Games, more than 100 sports organizations and athletes from around the world called on Coca-Cola, Pepsi and CCEP to reduce plastic pollution by using more reusable packaging.

The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be the largest sporting events where drinks will be served in reusable containers, potentially replacing millions of single-use plastic cups.

Wouter Vermeulen, Vice President of Sustainability and Public Policy in Europe at Coca-Cola, said: Packaging is responsible for around 30% of greenhouse gas emissions.

We support DRS in Europe because we need to stimulate collection. We don't want our bottles to be turned into a shampoo bottle or a car carpet. That's why we want a closed loop recycling.

Since 1 February, Ireland’s DRS has been encouraging customers to return their soft drinks to supermarkets and smaller shops from Dublin to Cork. Almost 2,000 deposit machines have been installed in supermarkets and petrol stations.

Customers pay a 15 to 25 cent deposit on plastic bottles. This amount is refunded in the store in the form of food and drink vouchers or a cash amount.

Labour recently confirmed its plans to introduce a DRS in the UK by October 2027.

Circular Economy Minister Mary Creagh said: This Government is committed to setting a roadmap for a zero waste economy: a future where we keep our resources in use for longer, where waste is reduced, where we accelerate the path to net zero waste, where we invest in vital infrastructure and green jobs, where our economy thrives and where nature flourishes.

We are currently evaluating the packaging reforms and will work with our government partners, industry and other stakeholders to determine the next steps for the deposit scheme.

Jim Bligh, Director of Corporate Affairs and Packaging at the Food and Drink Federation, said: “It is good to see the Government committing to a deposit return scheme as part of its plans for a circular economy.

This means that beverage packaging can be recycled and reused more efficiently and easily, which is good news for the environment, for businesses and for consumers.

It is vital that UK governments work closely together to ensure the programme is easy to use and understand, and that it is run under the same rules and with the same labels in all four countries.

A consistent approach across the UK is the best way to get value for money and increase the UK's disappointing recycling rates.