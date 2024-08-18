Sports
Coca-Cola praises Olympics recycling trial ahead of UK deposit scheme
The drinks giant tested a system to collect and recycle some bottles during the Olympics so they could be reused during the Paralympic Games.
A Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) facility 15km from Paris played a key role in reducing the usual four-month recycling cycle to less than four weeks for some bottles used during the Games.
Coca-Cola, which has been involved in the Amsterdam Olympics since 1928, also installed 700 refillable drink fountains and deposit bottles made of glass and plastic from recycled materials, excluding caps and labels. Drinks were also served in reusable cups provided by Paris 2024.
According to the company, the measure is in line with World Without Waste's target to collect and recycle one can or bottle for every can or bottle sold by 2030.
The company said the scale and complexity of the Olympic and Paralympic Games provided a unique opportunity to test solutions for packaging waste, and is also considering combining what it learned in Paris with other closed-loop models, such as Ireland’s recently launched DRS.
While the DRS will be different to Paris 2024, where other sites collected plastic bottles and returnable cups, as opposed to consumers returning their empty drinks containers to supermarket reverse vending machines, Coca-Cola said it supports the trial of different systems as collection rates in the UK have stagnated.
During the European Championships in July, which were also sponsored by Coca-Cola, CCEP operated a deposit system. Visitors had to pay two euros for their cup, which they got back when they returned the cup.
The cups continued to circulate in the stadiums throughout the tournament.
In the run-up to the Olympic Games, more than 100 sports organizations and athletes from around the world called on Coca-Cola, Pepsi and CCEP to reduce plastic pollution by using more reusable packaging.
The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be the largest sporting events where drinks will be served in reusable containers, potentially replacing millions of single-use plastic cups.
Wouter Vermeulen, Vice President of Sustainability and Public Policy in Europe at Coca-Cola, said: Packaging is responsible for around 30% of greenhouse gas emissions.
We support DRS in Europe because we need to stimulate collection. We don't want our bottles to be turned into a shampoo bottle or a car carpet. That's why we want a closed loop recycling.
Since 1 February, Ireland’s DRS has been encouraging customers to return their soft drinks to supermarkets and smaller shops from Dublin to Cork. Almost 2,000 deposit machines have been installed in supermarkets and petrol stations.
Customers pay a 15 to 25 cent deposit on plastic bottles. This amount is refunded in the store in the form of food and drink vouchers or a cash amount.
Labour recently confirmed its plans to introduce a DRS in the UK by October 2027.
Circular Economy Minister Mary Creagh said: This Government is committed to setting a roadmap for a zero waste economy: a future where we keep our resources in use for longer, where waste is reduced, where we accelerate the path to net zero waste, where we invest in vital infrastructure and green jobs, where our economy thrives and where nature flourishes.
We are currently evaluating the packaging reforms and will work with our government partners, industry and other stakeholders to determine the next steps for the deposit scheme.
Jim Bligh, Director of Corporate Affairs and Packaging at the Food and Drink Federation, said: “It is good to see the Government committing to a deposit return scheme as part of its plans for a circular economy.
This means that beverage packaging can be recycled and reused more efficiently and easily, which is good news for the environment, for businesses and for consumers.
It is vital that UK governments work closely together to ensure the programme is easy to use and understand, and that it is run under the same rules and with the same labels in all four countries.
A consistent approach across the UK is the best way to get value for money and increase the UK's disappointing recycling rates.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/national/24525379.coca-cola-hails-olympics-recycling-trial-ahead-uk-deposit-return-scheme/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Coca-Cola praises Olympics recycling trial ahead of UK deposit scheme
- Narendra Modi plans 'short trip' to kyiv: PM's role in escalating war
- True independence is when the whole country experiences equitable development.
- Life expectancy for women in the United States lower than in other high-income countries, study finds
- UAE records mild earthquake, residents feel tremors – News
- The left has won a major victory in the UK, but we need to look further
- How the penguins can change the story and be competitive
- Harry Enten: Women voters are driving Kamala Harris' poll surge
- Vietnamese leader To Lam arrives in China to meet Xi Jinping
- British tennis star sparks interest in US Open after spotting something unusual | Tennis | Sports
- Jokowi Returns to Jakarta After Celebrating Independence Day at IKN
- Prince Harry and Meghan have arrived in Colombia BBC News