Early career and rise to fame

ODI debut (2008):

Consistent ODI Performer

First ODI century (2009):

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli 's journey in international cricket, which celebrates its 16th anniversary today, August 18, 2024, is a story of unbridled passion, unparalleled dedication and record-breaking achievements.From his early days as a promising youngster to becoming one of the most celebrated cricketers in history, Cabbage The career of is filled with extraordinary milestones that have left an indelible mark on the sport.That being said, here are some highlights from his illustrious career.Kohli's rise to fame began in 2008 when he led the Indian U-19 team to victory in the U-19 World Cup. This success not only brought him into the limelight but also paved the way for him to join the senior national team.Kohli made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka on 18 August 2008, at the age of 19. Although his debut performance was modest, with him scoring just 12 runs, it marked the beginning of a remarkable journey.Kohli's consistency in ODIs soon saw him emerge as one of the team's key players.He scored his maiden ODI century against Sri Lanka.

Fastest runs to 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000 and 12,000: Holds the record for the fastest to reach these milestones in ODIs, underlining his dominance in the format.

T20I and IPL Success

Kohli's qualities extended beyond ODIs and he also played T20 internationals and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

T20I Debut (2010): He made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe and quickly emerged as a key player in the shortest format.

IPL treatment: As captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Kohli is one of the top scorers of the tournament. His record-breaking 973 runs in the 2016 season are unmatched, cementing his status as one of the best players of the IPL.

Test Cricket Dominance

Kohli's impact on Test cricket has also been immense, with several major achievements.

Test debut (2011): He made his Test debut against the West Indians and quickly became a regular in the team.

First Test Century (2012): Kohli scored his maiden Test century against Australia in Adelaide, a performance that showed he can perform under challenging conditions.

7 Double Centuries: Kohli holds the record for the most double centuries by an Indian in Tests, which is a testament to his ability to play long, match-defining innings.

Captaincy Era

Kohli's tenure as captain was marked by numerous historic victories and a transformation in the team's approach.

Test captaincy (2014-2022): Kohli became captain of the Test team in 2014 and led India to several historic series wins, including their first-ever series win in Australia during the 2018-19 season.

ODI and T20I captaincy (2017-2021): Under his leadership, India reached the final of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 and the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup. His captaincy era was defined by his aggressive style and emphasis on fitness and fielding standards.

ICC Awards and Records

Kohli's career is littered with numerous ICC awards and records that highlight his impact on the sport.

ICC Cricketer of the Year: Kohli won the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year in 2017 and 2018, recognising his excellence across all formats.

Most Centuries in Chases in ODIs: Kohli, known as the 'Chase Master', has scored an impressive 27 centuries while chasing down targets, making him one of the greatest match-winners in ODI history.

Fastest to 70 international centuries: Kohli reached the milestone of 70 international centuries faster than any other cricketer, further cementing his place among the all-time greats.

Important milestones

Kohli's career has seen numerous milestones that highlight his consistency and durability.

80 International Centuries: With 80 international centuries across formats, Kohli is ranked second Sachin Tendulkar 's record of 100 international tons.

First batsman in ODI history to score 50 hundreds: Kohli became the first cricketer to score 50 ODI hundreds, a remarkable feat that underlines his dominance in the format.

Top Scorer in T20Is: At one point, Kohli held the record for most runs in T20I cricket, demonstrating his versatility and adaptability.

First Indian to score a century in day-night Tests: Kohli created history by scoring a century against Bangladesh in 2019, becoming the first Indian to achieve the feat in a day-night Test.

fitness freak

Kohli is not only known for his batting skills but also for his incredible fitness and resilience.

Fitness Revolution: Kohli is often credited with revolutionizing fitness standards in Indian cricket. His dedication to maintaining optimum physical condition has set a new benchmark for cricketers worldwide.

Consistency across all formats: Kohli's ability to perform consistently across all formats of the game is a testament to his adaptability and mental toughness.

Even after stepping down as captain, Kohli remains a key player for India, contributing with both his bat and his wealth of experience. As he enters the final phase of his career, Kohli’s impact on Indian cricket and the sport globally is undeniable, leaving an indelible mark on the evolution of the game.