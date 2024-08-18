Zero RB goals in fantasy football for 2024

The Zero RB draft strategy has claimed more lives than Friday The 13th's Jason Voorhees.

Every summer, Zero RB is declared dead and buried. There’s simply no way to build a viable fantasy football roster without an elite running back or two (or three), or so the thinking goes. Fantasy managers hold funerals for the Zero RB strategy, carefully laying flowers on the grave, only to watch Zero RB burst out of his casket thanks to running back injuries, backfield sway, or perhaps, as in Jason’s case, an accidental lightning strike who somehow possesses the power of resuscitation.

Zero RB lives.

Those of you who know me and my work over the past decade know that I am a Zero RB ideologue, for better or worse, in sickness and in health, things like that. You also know that I am not unreasonable about Zero RB roster building. The extent to which someone pushes the boundaries of Zero RB by waiting until the middle or later rounds to stock backs depends entirely on your league’s roster requirements and scoring settings.

If you’re playing in a standard scoring league with two RB spots, two WR spots, and a flex, there’s no reason to use a true Zero RB approach to building your team. Even half-PPR scoring leagues where you can start a maximum of three wideouts don’t lend themselves to a true ZRB approach. Those who’ve spent their entire winter and spring drafting best-ball teams may wonder if this is a given, and I assure you it’s not.

If you're in a league where you can start four or five (or more) receivers (or elite tight ends), it makes sense to take a Zero RB deep. And yes, sometimes it makes sense to grab a top-end running back early on a nice, warm security blanket for those nervous about embracing the Zero RB life before they let the position slide until the second half of the draft. (Here's a reminder that I recently wrote about some boring mid-round running backs which can deliver significant value in 2024)

Zero RB isn’t just about stockpiling the NFL’s best receivers; it’s also about using high-leverage draft picks on top tight ends and quarterbacks. You might be surprised by how much upside you can build into your roster with three or four top-20 receivers, an elite tight end, and a top two or three quarterback. Sure, you’ll underperform as a running back, but I believe in your ability to put together RB production and fill your bench with high-upside contingency backs who can emerge during the predictably unpredictable NFL regular season.

Backs like Alexander Mattison, Jaleel McLaughlin, Kenneth Gainwell, MarShawn Lloyd, Kendre Miller and Antonio Gibson are not eligible for the Zero RB position because it is unclear whether they would take over the lead back role if their team's starting player were to incapacitate.

And that's what we're doing here: identifying late-round running backs with clear and present contingency value — guys who will be easy plug-and-play fantasy options if things go south in their respective backfields. Many of these players won't pan out and can be cut early in the season. Fortunately, that won't destroy your fantasy squad, and unlike Mr. Voorhees, you won't have to rely on a well-placed lightning strike to revive your team.

Braelon Allen (NYJ)

ADP number: RB59

The muscular rookie back has established a role as the clear No. 2 behind Breece Hall in the Jets backfield. Allen, who has wowed New York coaches since spring training, had a cool 55 yards on just six rushes in the Jets' preseason opener against Washington. ESPN's Rich Cimini said in June that Allen, the 104th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has shown plenty of talent as a pass catcher out of the backfield.

If Hall misses time in 2024, Allen is a candidate to see 20-plus touches in what should be a balanced New York offense. Allen is a must-get target for Zero RB fanatics.

Blake Corum (LAR)

ADP number: RB42

There was a time (60 days ago) when Rams head coach Sean McVay couldn't stop praising Corum, who LA selected 83rd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

It appeared that Corum, not regular starter Kyren Williams, had the upper hand as the Rams’ RB1 entering summer practice. Unfortunately, everything during training camp was set up to have Williams retain his fantasy-friendly role as LA’s lead back in 2024 unless and until he battles injuries again.

Rams beat writer Adam Grosbard told us at the Rotoworld Football Show that Corum is little more than a depth option for McVay if Williams were to be demoted. While Corum will have little to no fantasy value as long as Williams is upright and healthy, it’s clear that he would step in as a workhorse if Williams misses time. Zero RB draftees should aggressively target Corum in all formats.

Tyler Allgeier (ATL)

ADP number: RB48

The days of Arthur Smith tormenting fantasy managers with a backfield split between Bijan Robinson and Allgeier are thankfully over. There is almost no way Allgeier has weekly fantasy relevance with Robinson taking over as the Falcons' undisputed No. 1.

That doesn’t mean you can or should ignore Allgeier. He’s reportedly set to become Atlanta’s lead back if Robinson is out this season. An efficient back with a big body and some pass-catching chops, Allgeier is an ideal bench support in 12- and 14-team formats.

Ty Chandler (MIN)

ADP number: RB46

I wrote all about Chandler in my recent RB article. Suffice it to say, he enters 2024 with a ton of contingency value if Aaron Jones, who is coming off a season riddled with soft-tissue injuries, misses time. Chandler should excel as a pass catcher in Minnesota’s pass-first offense.

Tyrone Tracy (NYG)

ADP number: RB57

Tracey is apparently OK after being carted off the practice field Monday. He was still running and cutting 24 hours later, and on the Rotoworld Football Show, Giants beat writer Pat Leonard said Tracey has positioned himself as the team’s RB2 behind Devin Singletary.

Tracy is an explosive runner who averaged 6.7 yards per attempt over his last two seasons at Purdue. He should be the team’s best player, surpassing Eric Gray, if Singletary is to lose time in 2024.

Jordan Mason (SF)

ADP number: RB84

Mason has taken over as the Niners’ RB2 behind an injured Christian McCaffrey, entering his 28th season as San Francisco’s workhorse. Bay Area New Groups’ Cam Inman said this week that Mason has eclipsed the perennially injured Elijah Mitchell as the team’s No. 2 tight end.

Mason rushed for 34 yards on six carries in the 49ers preseason opener, with a solid 18 yards after contact. We want someone who can function as the lead back in Kyle Shanahan's uber-efficient rushing attack. Mason could be that guy if McCaffrey misses time in 2024.

Khalil Herbert (CHI)

ADP number: RB55

Herbert switched with Dandre Swift in the Bears' season opener in the starting lineup, but it appears Swift will rightfully begin the year as Chicago's primary pass-catching back.

Herbert, who has put up a variety of nerdy rushing stats in his three NFL seasons, could be an extreme value if Swift gets injured or if the Bears coaching staff joins the ranks of NFL coaching staffs fed up with Swift. Caleb Williams' stellar preseason play suggests that fantasy managers are undervaluing every Bears skill position player. That likely applies to Herbert and Swift, too.

Ray Davis (BUF)

ADP number: RB61

James Cook was quietly good in 2023. He managed just four touchdowns, but was efficient in both his pass-catching opportunities and his rushing attempts. Cook was third in yards before contact per rush, a stat that correlates closely with long runs.

Cook is locked in as Buffalo's RB1 as long as his training camp fumbling woes are addressed before Week 1. Ray Davis, a five-year college player the Bills took with the 128th pick in the 2024 draft, appears to be the clear No. 2 behind Cook. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said in May that Davis could have a sneaky big impact for the Bills this season, possibly as the goal linebacker. Davis is an ideal bench stash in a Bills offense that relied heavily on the run with Joe Brady calling plays for the final two months of last season.

Tank Bigsby (JAC)

ADP number: RB72

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is desperate for Bigsby to play a role in 2024. Pederson has taken every opportunity to tell reporters that the Jags absolutely do not want to use Travis Etienne as a workhorse in 2023 and that they will do everything in their power to prevent him from being used again in 2024.

I’ll be honest with you: Bigsby is probably the worst running back in the NFL. It’s between him and Dameon Pierce. That doesn’t really matter if Pederson and the Jacksonville coaches want to use the second-year back. He won’t have much fantasy value as long as Etienne is healthy and running as the team’s lead back. However, he should be in 20-touch range if Etienne gets injured in 2024.

Bucky Irving (TB)

ADP number: RB58

Rachaad White is certainly entrenched as the Tampas starter after his volume-driven, wildly inefficient 2023 campaign. He's a reliable, mostly error-free runner who is good enough as a pass catcher to maintain something close to the three-down role he enjoyed in the Bucs' offense last year.

But it’s Irving, the 158th overall pick in the 2024 draft, who would be the primary back if White misses time in 2024. Irving, who drew praise from the Bucs’ coaches this spring, would compete with Sean Tucker and Chase Edmonds for RB1 duties in White’s absence. I think Irving’s chances are good. Irving was top-20 in yards per route run among running backs his final college season and 26th among all FBS running backs in yards after contact per rush.