Golden Slam Winners – Full List of Tennis Players





The Golden Slam is one of the most prestigious awards that can be achieved in sport tennis. Only 13 tennis players have won a Golden Slam in their career so far. A player has achieved a Golden Slam when he has won all four Grand Slam titles: the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open, plus an Olympic gold medal. Steffi Graf of Germany was the first to achieve this feat in singles tennis. She is also the only player to complete the Golden Slam in one year. Her achievement of winning all five tournaments in 1988 is also called a Calendar Golden Slam. In 1988, Steffi Graf won her first Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open women's singles titles and her second French Open title. She also won the gold medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. Meanwhile, the Bryan brothers – Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan – from the United States have also won all five tournaments in a row, albeit not in the same calendar year. They won the gold medal in men's doubles at the 2012 London Olympics and went on to win the 2012 US Open, the 2013 Australian Open, the 2013 French Open and the 2013 Wimbledon Championships in succession. While Steffi Graf was the first to win a Golden Slam in women's singles, Pam Shriver of the US was the first to do so in doubles. She won it in the same year as Graf after winning the gold medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. Serena Williams of the United States, a 23-time Grand Slam winner in women's singles, is the only player to have completed a Golden Slam in both singles and doubles. In addition to winning 23 Grand Slam women's singles titles, she is also a 14-time Grand Slam winner in doubles and has also won two Grand Slams in mixed doubles. Serena Williams has won three Olympic gold medals (Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008 and London 2012) in women's doubles, partnering with her sister Venus Williams who has also completed a Golden Slam. At the London 2012 Olympic Games, Serena also won the gold medal in women's singles. Serbia's Novak Djokovic, who has won a record 24 Grand Slam men's singles titles, is the latest entrant to the list after winning the Olympic gold medal at Paris 2024. At 37, Djokovic became the oldest winner of an Olympic gold medal in men's singles after beating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the final. Here is a complete list of tennis players who have won the Golden Slam. Winners of the Golden Slam

