Raj Kumar Pal: From starving after his father's death to tearing apart rivals' deep defences with artistic dribbling | Hockey News

Whenever the Indian men’s hockey team is at the SAI centre in Bengaluru or travelling abroad, Raj Kumar Pal makes sure to talk to his mother Manraji Devi on the phone at least twice a day. They have a special bond. That’s why, after Raj Kumar was confirmed for the Paris Olympics, he immediately called his mother, both of them in tears. That’s why he was very proud to see his mother wearing the bronze medal around her neck after returning from Paris.

“It is the result of your struggle and hard work, mother, that I have been able to reach this position. Thank you for everything, mom,” his post on Instagram read.

Raj Kumar was 12 years old when he lost his father Kalpanath, a truck driver, in an accident near Varanasi. Life changed instantly for Pal’s family in their village of Karampur in Ghazipur, a small town 79 kilometers from Varanasi. And it was up to Devi to raise three young sons.

India's Rajkumar Pal scores the winning goal in the shoot-out during the men's field hockey quarterfinal match between Great Britain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Colombes, France. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

In 2011, Raj Kumar’s elder brothers Raju and Jokhan were also teenagers and both were trying to find jobs through sports quotas, while young Raj Kumar did not know what to expect. He was too small, but bhaiya (Jokhan) and I were trying to figure out what to do next. When we used to play, he (Rajkumar) would come with us, he did not have a hockey stick, so he would play with bamboo sticks. We were worried ke kahi na kahin lag na jaye, but our father had told us to let him play too, recalls Raju, who now works as an office manager with Secunderabad Railways.

Raju himself was part of the junior camp of the Indian team, but he never made it to the senior team. The eldest brother Jokhan was also a hockey player and he got a job in the army through sports quota, but he could not reach the highest level.

The whole family worked hard, especially Raj Kumar, his hard work is now paying off. We have seen a lot of struggles and a lot of hard times in between his journey. We have experienced it all. We didn’t have hockey sticks, shoes to play the game. I dreamed that what I couldn’t achieve, my youngest brother would achieve. We motivated him and we stood by him, he added.

There was a time when the family did not have money to perform their father’s thirteenth day ritual, then came Tej Bahadur Singh, a local businessman, on whose land the Pal brothers used to play and practice. Rajkumar’s father used to drive Singh’s truck.

When we lost our father, it seemed like the world was ending. He was the sole breadwinner of the family. Then Teju bhaiya came into our family… with money and rations, he took care of us. Jitna woh kiya, no one can do this for anyone else. Jab peth khali ho, tab koi nahi khilata, aaj dekho, peth bhara hai aur sab khilana chahte hai. (What Teju bhaiya did, no one can do, he fed us when our stomachs were empty. When we are hungry, no one feeds us. Look, we are full and now everyone wants to feed us.) When the 13th day of my father came, we had no money, Teju bhaiya spent all the money. My mother was devastated, we didn't know what was in store for us, said Raju.

Today, the Pal family can boast an Olympic medal winner.

'Highlight of my career'

Paris wasn’t easy for the 25-year-old midfielder. He was the only addition to India’s gold-winning squad at the Hangzhou Asian Games, and head coach Craig Fulton wanted someone with the creative spark in midfield to unlock the low blocks that teams often use these days (more defensively).

“A little bit, unpredictable,” Fulton told the Daily about selecting Raj Kumar. “He's very skilled with the stick and he can finish. He's a good athlete. What he can bring, how he can unlock defenses. Because a lot of teams play deep. They play really deep, so we need something like that to unlock defenses. He's good at 1v1 takedowns, he just has it naturally.”

But Raj Kumar took his time to get into the swing of things on his Olympic debut, he admitted on the team's return to the national capital. “In the first few games, I was misfiring even simple passes. Then the yellow card came against Belgium with six minutes left in the game and we were chasing a win. I felt if I hadn't got the card, we could have drawn or won the game, so I apologized to my teammates after the game,” Raj Kumar told The Indian Express.

Raj Kumar Pal with his family. (Instagram/Raj Kumar Pal)

But the team-mates rallied around the midfielder, telling him not to think too much and to focus on what he was good at. And that was imposing his presence in one-on-one situations, just good old traditional stick skills that Indians are often known for. That’s where Raj Kumar’s highlight of Paris 2024 came from, when he scored India’s match-winning goal in the thrilling quarter-final shootout against Great Britain.

After a stunning defensive display by the entire Indian team, reduced to 10 men after Amit Rohidas was shown a red card, Harmanpreet Singh’s men eventually managed to force a tiebreaker. Raj Kumar, who incidentally scored twice in the World Cup shootout against New Zealand even though India lost that night in Odisha, stepped up to grab the fourth. With Sreejesh having already saved one and another missed by GB, Raj Kumar had a chance to take his team into the semi-finals.

All those years of training at Karampur had come down to this one moment. A moment of affirmation from Harmanpreet helped, the captain telling him that he believed in Raj Kumar more than he perhaps believed in himself. Sreejesh’s save took the pressure off a bit. And so he dribbled forward in a straight line, without letting the keeper know which way he wanted to go. With the 8-second limit winding down, Raj Kumar lowered his shoulder, shifted the ball to his right, pushed it forward a little and then calmly lifted it into the back of the net. Cue crazy celebrations.

'Rajkumar of Ghazipur'

How did he acquire this skill? Raj Kumar’s explanation is simple. “Basically what happens is that when you come to Karampur Academy, initially there are five to six children and only one ball, so whoever gets the ball has to try to keep it, so you just have to do the same for fifteen to twenty minutes every day, then it automatically comes in from the beginning. Hamaari mitthi mein hai (it is in our soil),” he recalled with a laugh.

Today, local newspapers call Raj Kumar Ghazipur ka Rajkumar. Times have changed for Pal’s family. There were times when his neighbours convinced Pal’s father to force their son to quit hockey and study. Now, thanks to them, the village of 3,000 people has seen one member of a family playing hockey on a nearby field.

Samay change hogaya, when all three of us brothers were playing, we in our village thought we were useless and our future was bleak,” said Raju. “We didn’t study, none of us worked and everyone played hockey. They used to tell my mother, kya time pass ke liye khel rahe hai, ee log kuchao na kaarayein (They don’t do anything). We have all heard scorn from the same people, who now come and ask us to let their grandchild play hockey.”