Chinese associations support tackling toxic fandom

For smearing Chinese table tennis players and coaches online, a 29-year-old internet troll surnamed He recently earned a criminal arrest. The incident, which resulted in a fairly heavy sentence, highlights not only the lurking dangers associated with the dark side of sports fandom, but also the country’s zero tolerance for such dangers, as evidenced by a recent statement from the Chinese Gymnastics Association.

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

On Saturday, on social media platforms such as Sina Weibo, the association emphatically stated the supportive measures that China's Public Security Bureau and other related departments have taken to tackle illegal activities within sports fan circles. At the same time, a similar statement was issued by the China Table Tennis Association supporting the country's measures.

On the one hand, the two statements show that something urgently needs to be done about fanatical sports fans, especially in the post-Olympic era.

On the other hand, it also shows how much confidence various bodies in the Chinese sports industry have in the country's guidelines.

“Under the name Qinglang Operation, a series of special actions have been taken since 2021 to tackle toxic fandom in the entertainment industry. The solutions of the operation can show the sports industry the way to tackle toxic fandom,” Song Weiping, a cultural policy expert, told the Global Times.

Both statements cited issues such as “insults, defamation” and the like, which could have a “negative impact on the work, life and family of those involved.”

What impact do negative fan actions have on athletes and their families?

A recent example is the mother of Chinese sniper and Paris Olympic champion Xie Yu, who was stigmatized as an “irresponsible mother” by some troll accounts on the internet while she was suffering from cancer.

Although the attacks were not aimed at Xie himself, they did hit the athlete in the heart. Such pain can cause an athlete to “lose his vitality during training and become so mentally confused that he can no longer compete,” sports insider Xiang Hehui told the Global Times.

In other words, Internet abusers who call themselves sports fans are not actually supporters, but attention-seeking pranksters who abuse an athlete's fame for their own gain.

How can these jokers be punished for their actions?

Under the leadership of the Ministry of Public Security, a recent punitive measure to use “case-naming” seems to be an effective solution. For example, the details of four cases representing typical illegal activities in the field of sports, including those involving He, were made public.

The action reflects the country's determination to combat toxic sports fan culture, a determination supported not only by official national chapters but also by individual platforms.

Since April 23, a number of Chinese internet platforms, such as Sina Weibo, have carried out a three-month special campaign to better regulate the “ecology of sports fandom.” A total of 1,581 posts with inappropriate content were deleted.

As the name of the special action, Qinglang, meaning “clean and clear,” suggests, the “ecology” of sports fans includes not only athletes and national guidelines, but also platforms, which play an important “gatekeeper role” in banning inappropriate content.

A social media platform's power to moderate content may be the best way to deal with trolls who spread public hate, stop the spread of rumors, and other negative behavior.

While the irrational behavior of some fans has cast a shadow over the industry, sports fandom should still be viewed as a matter of pros and cons.

On the positive side, fan culture in sports reflects the audience’s passion and love for Chinese sports and their high expectations for Team China athletes. In addition to national policies, platforms and sports industry, the audience also plays an important role in establishing a stable quadrangle sports matrix. Behaviors such as cheering on athletes, being mature and supportive viewers while witnessing an athlete’s failure are the core values ​​of a “good fan”. These actions bring athletes and fans closer together and create a positive symbiotic relationship as the world sees the charm of Chinese sports fans.

During the Paris Olympics, the Place de la Concorde in Paris was lit up by a group of Chinese fans, holding the Chinese flag tightly as they cheered on the Chinese 3×3 basketball team wearing special socks embroidered with lucky patterns.

“I have been a fan of Team China since I was 16 years old. I know that fans' passion can get out of hand because we love Chinese sports too much. But in recent years, I have gradually come to realize that I have to love Chinese sports by respecting athletes and continuing to support them even if they lose a competition,” Wang Jieming, a fan of Chinese gymnastics, told the Global Times as he recalled Chinese gymnast Su Weide's mistakes during the men's gymnastics team final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The author is a reporter at the Global Times. [email protected]