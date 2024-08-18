Uncertainty over Gabba's future of Brisbane's Test cricket – Australian Associated Press

Brisbane will miss a Test match in the 2026-27 summer for the first time in 50 years, while Cricket Australia has handed permanent appointments to Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne.

On Sunday, authorities announced their plans for the next seven summers, with Melbourne retaining the Boxing Day Test and Sydney hosting the New Year's game.

Adelaide hosts a Test match in mid-December in both summers, with a mix of day and night matches in the South Australian capital.

But for other states there is less certainty.

Perth's Optus Stadium has been confirmed as the venue for the first Test match of the next three summers, but the Western Australian government does not want a longer agreement.

Optus Stadium will host the first Test of the next three summers. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Negotiations with other states continue, but the city with the most uncertainty is Brisbane. The city has been in debate for 12 months about stadiums, with a view to hosting the 2032 Olympic Games.

The Gabba is expected not to host a Test match in the 2026-27 season, for the first time since 1976-77.

This is partly because there are fewer Test matches that summer, with New Zealand coming for a four-Test tour and a Test match against England at the MCG in March to mark the 150th anniversary.

The trade-off could be for North Queensland to host a winter Test match against Bangladesh at one end of the summer, with a chance of a two-Test series against the Tigers being moved from its current spot on the Future Tours Program.

But either way, Gabba faces a period of uncertainty even after that summer.

“In Brisbane it's harder (to plan) because of the infrastructure. There's just uncertainty so we're not sure of the long-term solution,” CA chairman Mike Baird said.

“What we do know is that the Gabba has a lifespan that ends in 2030. We need a solution and we are working with the AFL on a long-term solution.

“We want a great venue in Brisbane that can support Queensland Cricket and Australian cricket for years to come.”

Hobart's new closed-roof stadium, expected to open in 2029, could pose an additional threat to future Gabba Tests.

When asked if it is possible that Brisbane could regularly fall out of CA's annual cycle, Baird said it was unlikely.

“It's hard to imagine, but we have to have the facilities and a site that can support it,” he said.

“We want the fans to have the best experience when they come to see the best players in the world.”

In a letter to members on Sunday, Queensland Cricket chairman Kirsten Pike and CEO Terry Svenson said they were not frustrated by CA's decision. Instead, they urged the state government to get Brisbane's stadium strategy right.

“Large stadiums in other states are now seen as more commercially attractive and fan-friendly to host cricket compared to the Gabba,” the pair said.

“It is deeply disappointing that the 2026-27 Gabba Test has fallen victim to the uncertainty surrounding infrastructure planning and development ahead of preparations for the 2032 Olympic Games, particularly around the Gabba.

“The lack of detail around the timing, promised improvements and actual investment in the Gabba creates uncertainty and is likely to continue to impact our operations until addressed.”

TEST LOCATION ALLOCATION

PERTH: First men's Test each summer from 2024-25 to 2026-27. One white ball international for men

ADELAIDE: Pre-Christmas Test from 2025-26 to 2030-31, with a mix of day and day-night matches. One men's white-ball match and one women's white-ball match each summer.

MELBOURNE: Boxing Day Test until 2030-31, 150th Test against England in March 2027.

SYDNEY: New Year's Test to 2030-31

BRISBANE: Test in December or November in 2024-25 and 2025-26. Men's white-ball competition in both summers.