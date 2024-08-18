Notre Dame football vows to learn from men's swimming betting scandal





SOUTH BEND When Notre Dame suspended its men's swimming program for at least a year, in part due to internal gambling activities, Thursday's announcement hit Marcus Freeman and his Notre Dame football team hard. It’s a great reminder for you as a head coach to make sure that your student-athletes, your coaching staff, everyone that’s part of your program understands the rules and the expectations, Freeman said after Saturday’s scrimmage at Notre Dame Stadium. This is in football, and this is the example you gave (men’s swimming): We have to learn from the mistakes of others. We can’t always rely on the mistakes that we make to learn from. For an Irish football program that cultivates a competitive spirit at every opportunity, it is painful to realize that even competition has its limits. Tom Noie:When it came time for Notre Dame men's swimming to get it right, it did everything wrong We have to be able to take advantage of the mistakes that other football teams make, other sports programs make, other students make, other adults make, Freeman said. We have to take advantage of those opportunities. This is another great example of that. Online gambling scandals have tarnished the athletic programs of Temple (men's basketball), Alabama (baseball), LSU (football), and Iowa and Iowa State. County prosecutors in both Iowa City and Ames charged 14 male athletes (including football players and wrestlers) with felony offenses last August. It's absolutely terrifying, said Mike Denbrock, Notre Dame's offensive coordinator. All the major networks have their thing: You can do something on a mobile device with your little minicomputer that can cost you your playing career. Former LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, now playing for the NFL's New England Patriots, was arrested on January 25 and charged with computer fraud and gambling, offenses illegal for persons under 21. Boutte allegedly created a fraudulent online gambling account through which he placed nearly 9,000 illegal bets, including six bets on the LSU football team and on himself as an active player in 2022. Investigators alleged that Boutte bet that he would personally score at least one touchdown and have more than 82.5 receiving yards in a Sept. 4, 2022, game against Florida State. LSU lost 24-23 in the debut of former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, as Boutte finished with two catches for 20 yards and no touchdowns. More:Talented group at cornerback tries to stay healthy for Notre Dame football That game, Denbrock's first in his two seasons as LSU's offensive coordinator, was played in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome. Caesars Entertainment, which includes an online sportsbook, bought the naming rights to the New Orleans Saints' home stadium in July 2021 for $138 million over 20 years. It's absolutely something we're doing everything we can to make sure we're all on board with, Denbrock said, in terms of our communication with the players, with the staff, with everybody, to make sure we're doing it the right way. Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for NDInsider.com and the South Bend Tribune. Follow him on social media @MikeBerardino.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.southbendtribune.com/story/sports/college/football/2024/08/17/notre-dame-football-vows-to-learn-from-gambling-scandal-mens-swimming-marcus-freeman-mike-denbrock/74738066007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos